2023: Personal ambition’ll destroy APC, says Sagay

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has condemned the dissolution of all the organs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Executive Committee. APC NEC on Tuesday dissolved the organs of the party and placed them on Caretaker Committee levels Sagay reacting to this said it was the personal ambition of some persons in the party that led to the dissolution and it was capable of destroying the party. He explained that the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee had gone beyond their terms of reference in administering the party.

Sagay called on the party members not to destroy the party because of their personal ambition as it would be counter-productive. “Honestly, I don’t know what Mai Mala Buni is looking for. Those are not the terms of references of his appointment as Caretaker Committee chairman.

He is to reorganise the party and conduct a convention. Now he has dissolved all the executives of the party, thank God somebody has the sense to say retain those dissolved as Caretaker Committee, said the Prof of Law. He further stated that: “I think that is what has managed that resolution of dissolving the Executive. If they had just removed them like that, it would have caused some problems within the party. I don’t think people who proposed that proposed them thinking of the consequences.

“There is an election coming in a few years and if you throw the party into disarray, into bitterness and disagreements because of personal ambition, then you destroy everything and that ambition would not be realised. “So, l think it was common sense that saved the day for them to have allowed the elected executive to become Caretaker Committee. People have to be very careful and try to suppress their ambition and not to destroy the party because they want to become something.”

