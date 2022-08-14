2023: Peter Obi as object of APC attacks

Even without saying so, there seems to be the tendency by other political parties and their presidential candidates, to leave the burning issues in the land and focusing on Peter Obi, the standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP).

This is usually the case when these other candidates or their supporters grant television or newspaper interviews. As if these are not enough, they have flooded the internet and other social media networks with hired hands, whose briefs are to attack and bruise the image of Obi.

In doing this, there is nothing being spared, including Obi’s family and his private life. They go to the extent of creating fictitious accounts on the social media, cloning identities of his supporters and making frivolous assertions to mislead the public to believe that such poor outings are from Obi.

Among these puerile attempts was the alleged letter from the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo purportedly asking Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Obi and take care of his health. The aim was to pitch Obi against the Ghanaian President and his country.

Obi’s media team has however, punctured the move by explaining that any publication from his group is always properly signed and the origin very clearly spelt out.

These are clearly not the issues. They are distractions from the task ahead. Obi understands these antics and the agenda but has moved on, drawing from the wisdom of the ex-American First Lady, Michelle Obama, that when his attackers go low, he goes higher and “when they serve hate, we show love”. From his days as Anambra State Governor, Obi was not known for the habit of attacking people or building lies against others. That may be for that, for now.

But the more critical point at this moment is the challenge by Obi on his colleagues to focus on issues affecting the nation in their campaigns. These are matters that border on development and corporate existence of the country, the divisive tendencies engendered in the system by the current administration, the failing infrastructures, the welfare of the people and their security.

Nigeria does not have the luxury of time for circus shows that opponents of the Labour Party candidate intend to draw him into. On the contrary, Nigerians, irrespective of political persuasions are agreed that the country is currently on a piteous curve. What is needed is a conscious agenda to pull it out of the woods.

The problems at hand are so overwhelming to be swept aside for those not prepared for the office of the president merely on considerations of satiating personal ambition or entitlement tendency of “Emi lokan” (It is my turn).

When critics note that the country is fast dwindling to the status of a failed state, it is not to mock the system. That is obvious, given the failure of governance at all levels, infrastructure collapse and excruciating poverty in the land. The greater fear, is that, with armed gangs virtually in control of many parts of the federation, Nigeria may be slipping to the point of a collapsed state, if care is not taken.

The other day in his interview with Bloomberg, President Muhammadu Buhari had boasted of leaving Nigeria in a far better place than he found it. But facts on ground in the last seven years of his presidency, do not support the assertion. Everything, rather, has gone the axiomatic South.

In the last six months, for instance, public university students have been at home on account of the strike by the their teachers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). They have cumulatively lost two academic years to the impasse since the inauguration of this administration.

Millions of Nigerians have within the period been thrown into extreme poverty, a fact that is amplified in the country bearing the tag of the Poverty Capital of the World. The national currency, the Naira, has been on free fall to the ridiculous level of over N600 to the US dollar. Inflation and youth unemployment have been on all-time high.

Above all, insecurity has made life worthless for Nigerians. On daily basis, tens and hundreds of the citizens leave the country for other climes because of the unceasing tide of insecurity and economic hardship. As we write, some Nigerians abducted in the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on March 28, are still held by their captors, while the government looks the other way.

These are the issues that should matter in the 2023 debate. The task ahead is enormous. Obi understands the situation. He has identified the problems confronting the country. “Today, Nigeria tops the list of fragile, failing states and ranks third on the list of most terrorised countries in the world. We have, since 2019, become the world poverty capital. We now have an army of 50 million out-of-school children, out of which about 60 per cent of them have not been to school at all. Nigeria is now the most stressful country to live in, according to the stress level index”, he observed, recently.

