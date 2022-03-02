News Top Stories

2023: Peter Obi, my best Presidential option from S’East –Dele Momodu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…urges him to slug it out at the party level

A Nigerian celebrity journalist and publisher of Ovation International Magazine, Dele Momodu, has stated that former Governor Peter Obi is the best presidential material from the South East, come 2023. Momodu, in an interview with Njenje Media TV, argued that he would only support a candidate based on competence and capacity, rather than tribal affiliations.

He added: “Today, I have no problems with an Igbo man becoming president. I have some competent leaders I had expected to join the race, either in APC or PDP. “Among all the presidential aspirants from the South East, my most preferred, in PDP, will be Peter Obi. But unfortunately, I don’t have the power to make him President. “He will have to go and slug it out at the party level. If I had such powers, I would say: Let Peter Obi be President, and it will be done.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

…Don’t crucify Obaseki, heed his advice –PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Abuja APC has bastardised economy –ADC   Criticisms have continued to trail the N60 billion additional currency printed by the Federal Government during the March Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting.   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governors elected on its platform, as well as the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have taken the ruling […]
News

Accident claims 9 lives in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

No fewer than nine persons have been killed after a ghastly motor accident involving two trailers, a Sharon commercial vehicle and another car in Duma village, Edati Local Government Area of Niger State.   In the accident that occured around 10am on Monday, the two trailers, one of them loaded with planks, and the other […]
News

Army Chief: Civil war ‘unfortunate tragedy’

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, has described the Nigerian Civil War (1967 – 1970) as an “unfortunate incident” in the history of the country. Yahaya made the assertion, Thursday, at a pre-Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021, in Abuja. Over a million people were reported killed during the war that lasted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica