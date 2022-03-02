2023: Peter Obi, my best Presidential option from S’East –Dele Momodu

…urges him to slug it out at the party level

A Nigerian celebrity journalist and publisher of Ovation International Magazine, Dele Momodu, has stated that former Governor Peter Obi is the best presidential material from the South East, come 2023. Momodu, in an interview with Njenje Media TV, argued that he would only support a candidate based on competence and capacity, rather than tribal affiliations.

He added: “Today, I have no problems with an Igbo man becoming president. I have some competent leaders I had expected to join the race, either in APC or PDP. “Among all the presidential aspirants from the South East, my most preferred, in PDP, will be Peter Obi. But unfortunately, I don’t have the power to make him President. “He will have to go and slug it out at the party level. If I had such powers, I would say: Let Peter Obi be President, and it will be done.”

