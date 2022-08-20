2023: Peter Obi not in race, Nigeria too big for him –APC ‘s Deputy National Treasurer

National Deputy Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Omorede Osifo Marshal, in this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, speaks on a number of issues relating to the forthcoming general elections. She said Tinubu is no pushover and that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party won’t affect its fortunes. Excerpts…

How will you describe the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC’s presidential candidate at the party’s last National Convention?

I am very happy because it was a well-deserved victory. As you are aware, we have been in the struggle to support Tinubu for President for a very long time and we are happy that things are turning to favour us. We were one of the first groups to talk him into running for the number one position in the country. And we were happy when he finally accepted and keyed into the programme.

He went into the race and came out victorious. Of course, people out there will be happy that all our efforts and hard work in the past three years were not in vain. He deserves it; he deserves to be the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are happy because Nigeria will be taken to its rightful place in the comity of nations when Tinubu eventually becomes the president.

How would you describe President Muhammadu Buhari’s role in the primaries? Would you say he was for Tinubu or against him?

Well! First of all, you said the President did not say anything, of course the president is the father to all. If you have 10 children you won’t want to show them that anyone is your favourite child. You want to be open to all of them the same way. So our President Muhammadu Buhari not saying anything is the right thing to do. He must be seen to support everybody until a candidate emerges and by the grace of God our candidate emerged in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the president is very happy.

What was the magic behind Tinubu’s success at the primaries?

Talking about the magic, a lot of things were at play. If you take a critical look at the way things went you will discover that even the cabal in the North all supported Tinubu. That is to tell you that he has national acceptance. It is so because Tinubu over the years has shown that he is capable, he has done it many times. He carried APC to the level we are now and has never turned his back on the party. Tinubu’s emergence has shown that Nigeria is one; we have not divided and can never divide. He is coming to unite Nigeria. The support for Tinubu is enormous and that is the kind of person Nigeria needs as president.

Northerners tend to be politically more homogeneous than the South when it comes to voting, do you think they will leave their son, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to vote for Tinubu?

Well, who do we have as APC running mate? Is he not a Northerner? Apart from that Tinubu has a lot of followers in the North. In elections you look at the person that can deliver and with the kind of pedigree and the crowd he controls in his zone, Tinubu is that person. Nigeria’s situation now has gone past that kind of reasoning. If it were about my brother or my sister, the Northerners wouldn’t have supported Tinubu. It is more than that. The thing now is who can deliver and solve our problems and take us out of this precarious situation.

Most Nigerians are not happy with Tinubu’s choice of running mate. I mean the Muslim Muslim ticket. Don’t you think it was a political blunder by your candidate?

I want to say that the task of building the country is not about being a Christian or Muslim. I am a Christian, we are all one, we are all brothers and sisters. We are all serving God in different ways. I want to say that in picking his running mate he didn’t take religion into consideration because he believes Nigeria is one. Again it was a case of where do we get votes from and who will deliver. Everything in life is strategy, if you do things without proper strategy you will run into problems. So at the time we were picking, we looked at the records of the last election, we looked at where votes came from. Politics is about winning. Tinubu’s running mate has a firm grip of the population from his region. Shettima has a lot to offer us and it is strategy that will make APC win the presidential poll.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party seems to be making waves ahead of the forthcoming presidential election; don’t you think he is a threat to Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar?

I want to say capital no. He is not a threat as far as we are concerned in APC. I will say it and I will say it now and again, how many states do we have in Nigeria? It is not enough to make noise on social media. Do they have a structure? The answer is no. How many governors do they have? How many senators do they have? How many House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly members do they have? When it comes to elections, things are more serious than that. Based on the statistics we have on ground now, APC has more states than PDP. So what magic are they going to do? APC will take more states to add to what we have. I don’t see Pete Obi coming second in the election. So as far as I am concerned, Peter Obi is not in the race. Nigeria is bigger than Mr. Peter Obi.

You said it will be difficult to take states from the APC but in the last governorship election in Osun State, PDP defeated APC. How do you justify that?

In the Osun State elections, there were a series of mistakes made, a lot of things happened. There was an internal crisis. There were open anti-party activities before the election. For any other political party to take our state from us, top APC members must be part of the plot and conspiracy. It happened in Edo State during the last governorship election where some top members of the party worked against us. Any crack you see in our party gives the opposition upper hand.

How do you react to sentiment in some quarters suggesting that Nigerians no longer feel comfortable having old people preside over their affairs any more based on the eight year experience with incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari?

Well, age to me is not a parameter for good governance neither does it determine whether one will make a good administrator or not. For example, is the President of the United States a young man? No! In most countries of the world some of their leaders are quite old. The Queen of England is old, she is still the Queen. So, age coupled with experience and intelligence for Tinubu is a plus for Nigeria because he has seen a lot and done a lot. So experience is key to success.

Are you not worried by the rate at which card carrying members of APC are defecting to other parties?

Well everybody has the right of association. If they decide they want to go to PDP or Labour Party, it is their choice. Thank God you said in the North. Maybe they have issues (with the party) but I think it is bad judgement because you don’t just throw the water away with the baby inside it. You cannot leave a winning party to the opposition party. However I know that by the time we have won (the General Elections) such persons would come back again.

How are you coping with your new position as Deputy National Treasurer of APC?

Well I’m coping and doing my very best as a national women leader. It’s actually challenging apart from the fact that they have refused to allow entry into the National Working Committee NWC. You know that the battle for gender equality has been going on in this country. We are working very hard and soon women will be in the NWC where our voice will be heard. We want more women in the NWC of our great party. We also want more women in positions so that we can have more voices in decision making.

