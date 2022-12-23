2023: Peter Obi promises to turn Nigeria around if elected president

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that he is in the race for the presidency to rescue and turn it around. Speaking at the party’s rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Obi told a large crowd of supporters that he is used to transforming and turning around failed businesses. Obi pledged that if elected by February 25, 2023 he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Ahmad will turn Nigeria around. He said: “Datti Ahmed and I are not in this business for anything, we are committed to building, a new Nigeria that is possible.

Hold us responsible, we are prepared for the job. “Somebody asked me today, with all these monies they have stolen how would you transform Nigeria, and I said, I have turned around failed businesses; Nigeria is a failed country, give it to us we will turn it around. “We want Nigerians to hold us responsible for turning around this country. “I am not looking for anything. I have been a governor for 8 years. I didn’t owe salary or gratuity or pension, but I left 150 million dollars and 30 billion naira. “

