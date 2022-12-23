News Top Stories

2023: Peter Obi promises to turn Nigeria around if elected president

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that he is in the race for the presidency to rescue and turn it around. Speaking at the party’s rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Obi told a large crowd of supporters that he is used to transforming and turning around failed businesses. Obi pledged that if elected by February 25, 2023 he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Ahmad will turn Nigeria around. He said: “Datti Ahmed and I are not in this business for anything, we are committed to building, a new Nigeria that is possible.

Hold us responsible, we are prepared for the job. “Somebody asked me today, with all these monies they have stolen how would you transform Nigeria, and I said, I have turned around failed businesses; Nigeria is a failed country, give it to us we will turn it around. “We want Nigerians to hold us responsible for turning around this country. “I am not looking for anything. I have been a governor for 8 years. I didn’t owe salary or gratuity or pension, but I left 150 million dollars and 30 billion naira. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I’m not missing, Frank Egondu dismisses news report

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo.

An indigene of Oraifite in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state, Mr. Frank Egondu has dismissed a news report which purportedly declared him missing since 2019. An online media had reported that Egondu got missing after the Oraifite mayhem of December 2 2019 when the police stormed the residence of the lawyer to the […]
News

ICC: Amnesty International, others funding Nigerian CSOs to manufacture fictitious evidence against armed forces – Civil Rights Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amnesty International, Transparency International and other acclaimed international NGOs have conspired with several Civil Society Organisations in the country to fabricate and present false evidence against the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the International Criminal Court, a rights group has said. According to the Civil Rights Advocates of Nigeria (CRAN), both foreign groups have already paid […]
News Top Stories

Money laundering: Court sets July 2 for adoption in Kalu’s suit against EFCC

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, fixed July 2 for the adoption of all the processes in the suit by former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, challenging his retrial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on alleged money laundering charges. The trial judge, Justice Inyang […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica