2023: Peter Obi remains most credible candidate – Udeogaranya

A one-time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has endorsed the candidacy of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, declaring him the most credible candidate to ‘lead Nigeria out of the woods.’

Udeogaranya said there was a grave need for Nigerians to shun primordial sentiments and vote for the right candidate because “times like these demand patriotism and self-help to make the best decisions for our country Nigeria.”

He condemned the Muslim- Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC), saying the imposition on Nigerians was a clear sign of the ‘Islamisation’ agenda and despotic government that are to come.

Also he expressed angst at what has become of the Middle Belt region in re-    cent times, saying: “The middle-belt states of Nigeria feed the nation with their agricultural produce.

But farmlands of that region have now become killing fields – a war zone.” He also expressed concerns that Nigerians are now witnessing what he tagged “grinding economic plague in our country with no clue or realisable proposition to curb it,” which he said “has driven Nigerians to the lowest ebb of desperation.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
