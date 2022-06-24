News

2023: Peter Obi’s euphoria, flash in the pan –Olaosebikan

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The social mediagenerated euphoria surrounding the ambition of Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has been described as a flash in the pan that will disappear in no time. Founder of an Oyo State-based youth group, Ojo Ola Oyo, Mr. Kehinde Olaosebikan, made the declaration in Ibadan yesterday while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the extraordinary meeting of the group Ibadan.

Olaosebikan said such flashes were not new to the political, social and economic environments of Nigeria, adding that they usually disappeared as they came, “because they were never based on anything concrete, but on mere fantasy, illusion and grandstanding.” The founder, who was asked by journalists on how his now popular projection that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be the next president of Nigeria considering the seeming popularity of Peter Obi, maintained that from his experience with Nigerian youths, they would rather act now based on realities and proven re- cords of achievements having suffered so much in the hands of politicians who had promised them heaven on earth, but eventually made life more hellish for them. “This is not the first time we are witnessing such fleeting euphoria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CAN wants redeployed officers probed, bad eggs sanctioned

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…seeks total reform of security agencies The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to investigate all men of the disbanded Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), and ensure anyone found guilty of corruption was sanctioned. Displeased over the automatic deployment of the disbanded SARS operatives to other units of the Nigeria […]
News

COVID-19: Scientists identify new variants with potentially concerning mutations

Posted on Author Reporter

*Nigeria mentioned as one of the countries with the new variant Scientists have identified another new coronavirus variant in the UK which has potentially concerning mutations. B.1.525, the new variant, contains a genetic change called E484K which is also found in the Brazilian and South African variants. Public Health England (PHE) has said there is […]
News

PDP to Uzodinma: Stop passing blames, start working

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to quit playing the blame game and start working for the people of the state. This was contained in a statement signed by the State Chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwuh and the State Secretary, Hon. Ray Emeana. Uzodinma in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica