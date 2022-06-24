2023: Peter Obi’s euphoria, flash in the pan –Olaosebikan

The social mediagenerated euphoria surrounding the ambition of Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has been described as a flash in the pan that will disappear in no time. Founder of an Oyo State-based youth group, Ojo Ola Oyo, Mr. Kehinde Olaosebikan, made the declaration in Ibadan yesterday while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the extraordinary meeting of the group Ibadan.

Olaosebikan said such flashes were not new to the political, social and economic environments of Nigeria, adding that they usually disappeared as they came, “because they were never based on anything concrete, but on mere fantasy, illusion and grandstanding.” The founder, who was asked by journalists on how his now popular projection that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be the next president of Nigeria considering the seeming popularity of Peter Obi, maintained that from his experience with Nigerian youths, they would rather act now based on realities and proven re- cords of achievements having suffered so much in the hands of politicians who had promised them heaven on earth, but eventually made life more hellish for them. “This is not the first time we are witnessing such fleeting euphoria.

