2023: Peter Umeadi emerges APGA presidential candidate

Peter Umeadi, a professor of law and retired Chief Judge of Anambra State, on Wednesday, emerged as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at a special convention attended by party leaders and members drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country.

At a special convention at the Katampe-Abuja national headquarters of the party, a total of 150 delegates affirmed the candidacy of Prof. Umeadi by a voice vote.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye, while thanking party members for travelling the length and breadth of the country to attend the convention, expressed optimism that come 2023, Umeadi would be sworn in as President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On his part, Prof Peter Umeadi promised to make Nigeria a great country every Nigerian would be proud of, if elected.

Prof Umeadi joined APGA in 2019 after retiring as the Chief Judge of Anambra State on March 1, 2019.

He was also announced a law professor by the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) same year.

Umeadi said his decision to join partisan politics was to keep his brain active, adding that any person who retires and goes to sleep ends up having his brain asleep.

Upon joining APGA, the ex-CJ stressed the need for an Igbo man to be given the opportunity to be president of Nigeria.

”It is only when an Igbo man is allowed to be in-charge of Nigeria for eight years that things will get better.

“Igbos have the highest investment in Nigeria, and Nigerians must support them in their presidential bid in 2023 if things must move well,” he said then.

 

