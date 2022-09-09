2023: Place Bello, supporters on security watch list, Kogi PDP tells Buhari

Political leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State want President Muhammadu Buhari to place Governor Yahaya Bello and his supporters on a security watch list ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party leaders also called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately begin a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the governor with a view to nipping in the bud his alleged threat to peace and order.

State Chairman of PDP in Kogi State, Sam Uhuotu, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the IGP should prosecute the governor at the end of his tenure as governor of Kogi State.

Governor Bello was quoted to have said in a video, that he would light a fire in his hand and threatened to burn anyone he wants, adding, “whoever is against us we will make him or her join my mother and lie with her in grave.”

