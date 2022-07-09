2023: Plaintiff files for substituted service, in suit to bar Atiku, Tinubu

In a suit, FHC/ABJ/CS/854/2022, pending before a Federal High Court, in Abuja seeking to bar Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), the plantiff, Hon. Ngozika Ihuoma has filed a fresh application for substituted service and accelerated hearings.

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu are both candidates of their parties for the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Mark Ezeugwu explained that through a motion exparte brought pursuant to Order 6, Rule 5(a) of the Civil Procedure Rules 2019, the plaintiff is seeking an order of the court granting him leave to serve Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu by substituted means.

In his affidavit in support of Motion Exparte, Hon. Ihuoma said: “I know as a fact that it will be difficult if not impossible for the Bailiff of this Court to serve the 1st and 2nd Defendants all the processes of this Court personally.”

He averred that by delivering the processes at the various national party secretariats of the two presidential candidates, that they (Atiku and Tinubu), will not in any way be prejudiced.

