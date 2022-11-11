News

2023: Plan to abandon e-transimission false – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described as false, the report that it plans to abandon direct and real-time electronic upload of polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal by the Registration Area Technical Support Staff (RATECHSS).

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye, in a statement, noted that IReV was one of the innovations introduced by the commission to ensure the integrity and credibility of election results in Nigeria.

“It is therefore inconceivable that the commission will turn around and undermine its own innovations,” he said.

Okoye stated that INEC transmitted Ekiti and Osun state governorship elections, as well as 103 constituencies where off-cycle governorship/FCT Area Council elections and by-elections, electronically.

“The public is advised to ignore the reports. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and IReV have come to stay for voter accreditation and uploading of polling unit results in real-time in Nigeria,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG refunds N143bn spent by five states on federal roads

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, has said the Federal Government has refunded a total of N143 billion to five states being the money they spent on fixing federal roads.   Aliyu, who was in Kebbi State at the weekend to assess the situation of federal roads, revealed this when he paid a […]
News

Putin: US trying to draw Russia into war

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of trying to draw his country into a war in Ukraine. In his first significant comments on the crisis in several weeks, he said America’s goal was to use a confrontation as a pretext to impose more sanctions on Russia, reports the BBC. He also said […]
News

Lagos APC Assembly candidate empowers 11 fashion designers

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Badagry Constituency 1 for Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Solomon Bonu, has empowered 11 members of the Nigeria Union of Tailors (NUT), Ajara branch, with working tools. Bonu, who was a former special adviser on tourism, arts and culture to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the gesture was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica