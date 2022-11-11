2023: Plan to abandon e-transimission false – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described as false, the report that it plans to abandon direct and real-time electronic upload of polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal by the Registration Area Technical Support Staff (RATECHSS).

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye, in a statement, noted that IReV was one of the innovations introduced by the commission to ensure the integrity and credibility of election results in Nigeria.

“It is therefore inconceivable that the commission will turn around and undermine its own innovations,” he said.

Okoye stated that INEC transmitted Ekiti and Osun state governorship elections, as well as 103 constituencies where off-cycle governorship/FCT Area Council elections and by-elections, electronically.

“The public is advised to ignore the reports. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and IReV have come to stay for voter accreditation and uploading of polling unit results in real-time in Nigeria,” he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...