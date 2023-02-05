2023: Plateau APC commends Lalong for settling backlog of workers’ salaries, pensions

Musa Pam, Jos

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau State Chapter, Hon Rufus Bature has commended the state Governor, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong over the payment of backlog of workers’ salaries and for being up to date in the payment of pensions to retired civil servants in the state.

The APC Chairman said he is quite delighted by the confirmation by the Commissioner of Finance, Mrs. Regina Soemlat and the Accountant General, Dr. Cyril Tsenyil that the government has paid workers’ salaries and third party deductions up to December 2022 while it is working earnestly to pay January very soon.

The APC Chairman, in a press statement issued on Sunday in Jos by the Publicity Secretary, Hon. Silvanus Namang, said as a mark of respect for senior citizens who have served the state diligently and have retired, the government has been very prompt in paying their pensions.

Bature said he is delighted that despite the economic downturn being experienced by the country which has led to a drastic fall in revenue allocation to the state, Lalong has been able to fulfil his obligations to the workforce.

