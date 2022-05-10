2023: Plateau APC guber aspirant, Prof. Dakas, withdraws

Musa Pam, Jos

One of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Dakas Clement Dakas (SAN) has withdrawn from the race.

Dakas, who is a former Plateau State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice during the administration of former Governor Joshua Dariye, said he decided to support charitable causes with the money that he would otherwise have spent on the purchase of the requisite forms.

The APC has placed a N50 million price tag on its gubernatorial forms.

He stated this in a press statement he personally signed and issued to journalists on Tuesday in Jos.

“Today, after prayers and deep reflection, I have made an excruciating, but strategic, decision to withdraw from the race for the governorship of our dear state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Against the backdrop of the media frenzy and trending news that I would be purchasing the APC Expression of Interest Form and Nomination Form today, this is obviously a stunning turn of events. Indeed, I travelled to Abuja to purchase the requisite forms today. Additionally, many individuals and groups offered to purchase the forms for me.

However, after a series of consultations with several critical stakeholders in the Plateau Project I have decided to withdraw,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...