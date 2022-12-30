News

2023: Plateau deputy governor tasks politicians to shun promotion of ethnicity

The Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Professor Sonni Tyoden, has advised citizens in the state against whipping up ethnic sentiment to canvass votes during the 2023 governorship election. Speaking at the Citizen Engagement parley of the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Yilwatda Nentawe, in Mangu Local Government Council of the state, Tyoden pointed out that it would be a political misadventure for the people of the state to vote any candidate based on the socalled ethnic agenda. Represented by the deputy chief of staff in his office, Silas Vem, the deputy governor described Yilwatda as the most credible, competent and reliable person to govern the state.

Tyoden urged the people of the area to give their support and votes to Nentawe during the forthcoming governorship election. Also speaking at the parley, the Mwaghavul Development Association representative, Mr. Ephraim kwarpo, said Nentawe has all it takes to govern the state.

 

