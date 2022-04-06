2023: Plateau ex-gov’s son joins House of Reps’ race

Pam, eldest son of former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, yesterday picked up his nomination form to contest the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) ticket for Jos South/Jos East House of Representatives election in 2023.

Dagwom Dang presented the form to Pam on behalf of his League of friends in Jos. According to him, they contributed to buying the form for the aspirant because of his leadership qualities.

He said: “We are contributing resources to ensure that he emerges victorious during the primary and at the general election. This is our project and we will collectively prosecute it until we get the victory.” Dauda Dinju from Jos South and Usman Magaji from Jos East believe Pam will effectively represent the constituency in the National Assembly.

The Director-General of the campaign team Itse Ajiji said the area has been seeking quality representation, saying Pam has what it takes to lead the people. The aspirant said he had accepted the clarion call by the people to contest the election.

He said: “As I humbly accept this clarion call to save my great people of Jos East/ Jos South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly. I wish to state clearly that I believe in the concept of effective representation and I do not see this contest as a do or die affair because leadership and power come from God.

