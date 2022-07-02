2023: Plateau LGAs welcome Labour Party in grand style

The people of Langtang North and South in the Southern part of Plateau State have welcomed their sons’ quest to contest the 2023 election in their new found political party – the Labour Party (LP).

The mammoth crowd that gathered at the Langtang North Mini Stadium, venue of the special occasion for the activation of the Labour Party in the areas were testimony of love and support to their sons.

The supporters, who were chanting the party slogan: “forward ever” which meaning is the same with the Tarok Nation’s slogan, “Nga Npyal Na Byet”, also sang songs in their local dialect for the LP.

Member, representing Langtang North Central at the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nanbol Listick, who recently defected to the LP, was the brains behind the activation of the party in the area Saturday.

Some of the supporters, who spoke during the programme, said they are in the party because they are living testimony of the good work that their representative is doing, especially his intervention programmes in the constituency the three years has been in office as they vowed to give him a second mandate in any platform.

