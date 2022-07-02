Politics

2023: Plateau LGAs welcome Labour Party in grand style

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The people of Langtang North and South in the Southern part of Plateau State have welcomed their sons’ quest to contest the 2023 election in their new found political party – the Labour Party (LP).

The mammoth crowd that gathered at the Langtang North Mini Stadium, venue of the special occasion for the activation of the Labour Party in the areas were testimony of love and support to their sons.

The supporters, who were chanting the party slogan: “forward ever” which meaning is the same with the Tarok Nation’s slogan, “Nga Npyal Na Byet”, also sang songs in their local dialect for the LP.

Member, representing Langtang North Central at the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nanbol Listick, who recently defected to the LP, was the brains behind the activation of the party in the area Saturday.

Some of the supporters, who spoke during the programme, said they are in the party because they are living testimony of the good work that their representative is doing, especially his intervention programmes in the constituency the three years has been in office as they vowed to give him a second mandate in any platform.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Restructuring advocates should use it as campaign promise – Sani

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Anthony Sani is the immediate past Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). In this interview, he speaks on Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, the political system and clamour for restructuring, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   What is your take on Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary?   I am not only a stakeholder in the […]
Politics

Abia Guber: CNPP condemns PDP’s zoning arrangement, warns against jettisoning of equity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has strongly condemned what it described as a bizarre zoning arrangement of the governorship seat in Abia State by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), warning that “there are as always, dare consequences of jettisoning equity in any political arrangement.” The state PDP had recently announced the zoning of […]
Politics

Upset, as Sen. Gyang loses return bid to Rep

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos A vibrant Senator in the 9th Assembly and Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang has lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election to the Member Representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon who clinched the party’s Senatorial ticket for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica