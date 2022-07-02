2023: Plateau Local Government Areas welcomes Labour Party in a grand style

The people of Langtang North and South in the Southern part of Plateau State have welcome their sons development to contest election in their new found political party, Labour Party.

The mammoth crowd that gathered at the Langtang North mini stadium, venue of the special occasion for the activation of the Labour Party in the areas were testimony of love and support to their sons.

The supporters who were chanting the party slogan, “forward ever” which meaning is the same with the Tarok Nation’s slogan, “Nga Npyal Na Byet” also sang songs in their local dialect for the Labour Party.

Member, representing Langtang North Central at the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nanbol Listick who recently defected to the Labour Party was the brain behind the activation of the party in the area yesterday.

Some of the supporters who spoke during the program said they are in the party because they are living testimony of the good work that their representative is doing, especially his intervention programs in the Constituency within 3years in office as they vowed to give him a second mandate in any platform.

“All we need is performance and we have seen performance in Nanbol Listick within this 3years, we are the people that voted for him in 2019 and we are still going to vote for him come 2023 because we have seen his capacity and capability to deliver more if given another mandate to continue” they said.

Responding, Nanbol Listick thanked the teaming supporters for demonstrating their love for him and urged them to keep the faith and work as a team prayerfully for success come 2023.

He assured them of consolidating on what he is doing, as he is trusting God for more dividends of democracy to his people, using his connection.

“One thing that we have told our people is that we would always meet up with their yearning by the grace of God, you see, sometimes you come to a community, make sure you do your need assessment, then you consolidate on it. We are going to consolidate on what we are doing, we are going to meet their needs when it come to Agriculture, when it come to Education, Health, Water and Security” he assured them.

Labour Party State Chairman, Mrs. Grace Zamfara who was overwhelmed by the crowd, was optimistic that Nanbol Listick will deliver the party in the area.

On the Presidential Candidates of Labour Party, Mrs. Zamfara described Peter Obi as a God choosing servant, who is coming to deliver the country from the current economy and security challenges been experiencing in the nation.

National and State Executives of Labour Party, Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates of the party in the State as while as House of Assembly Candidates for Langtang North-North and Langtang South Constituencies were also on ground at the venue for the activation of the party in the two local governments.

Parts of activities by the member, Nanbol Listick, for the activation of his new party in the state was commissioning of 2 Classroom block and offices at LEA Primary School Zambau in Jat ward as while as distribution of 1000 unit of informs to selected pupils in 81 Primary Schools within Langtang North Central State Constituency.

It could be recalled that the member, Nanbol Listick defected to Labour Party after withdrawing from the primary election of his former party the PDP which first round ended in a tie and a rerun was fix subsequently before he pullout

