2023: Plateau LP guber candidate picks Bot as running mate

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 Plateau State governorship poll, Ambassador Yohanna Margif has picked Jack Dung Bot as his running mate. Margif emerged as LP’s candidate last week after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) in controversial circumstances having purchased the party’s nomination form to contest the governorship election. At a brief ceremony at the party’s office in Jos yesterday, he announced Bot as his running mate. Margif said: “We promise never to waiver or fail. We promise to energize and mobilize our teaming supporters in the next phase of the struggle I put myself to the task knowing fully well that the foundation laid by our founding fathers must never be destroyed but built upon,”
Related Articles
DISCOs are ripping customers’ off, says Abolarinwa
Mr. Olatunbosun Abolarinwa is a British-trained security expert. In this interview with AMANDA MENEKE, he talks about the importance of power supply in the country, his experience with DISCOs and how he thinks things can be resolved As a security analyst, what role does power supply play in crime prevention? To be honest, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP appoints Dino Melaye chairman, screening ctte, South West zonal congress
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Senator Dino Melaye as chairman of the screening committee for the 2021 South West zonal congress. The appointment was approved by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), according to a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd) Friday. The statement said that Melaye’s committee […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
HoCSF deploys newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries
The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has deployed the four newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries. Ibrahim Shehu, Mary Ada Ogbe, Kaxhillom Sanfli Daju and Beatrice Ejofame Jedu-Agba were sworn-in yesterday by President Muhammmadu Buhari ahead of the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC). A circular, HCSF/248/11/253, signed by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)