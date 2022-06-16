News

2023: Plateau LP guber candidate picks Bot as running mate

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 Plateau State governorship poll, Ambassador Yohanna Margif has picked Jack Dung Bot as his running mate. Margif emerged as LP’s candidate last week after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) in controversial circumstances having purchased the party’s nomination form to contest the governorship election. At a brief ceremony at the party’s office in Jos yesterday, he announced Bot as his running mate. Margif said: “We promise never to waiver or fail. We promise to energize and mobilize our teaming supporters in the next phase of the struggle I put myself to the task knowing fully well that the foundation laid by our founding fathers must never be destroyed but built upon,”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DISCOs are ripping customers’ off, says Abolarinwa

Posted on Author interview with AMANDA MENEKE

Mr. Olatunbosun Abolarinwa is a British-trained security expert. In this interview with AMANDA MENEKE, he talks about the importance of power supply in the country, his experience with DISCOs and how he thinks things can be resolved     As a security analyst, what role does power supply play in crime prevention? To be honest, […]
News

PDP appoints Dino Melaye chairman, screening ctte, South West zonal congress

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Senator Dino Melaye as chairman of the screening committee for the 2021 South West zonal congress. The appointment was approved by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), according to a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd) Friday. The statement said that Melaye’s committee […]
News

HoCSF deploys newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has deployed the four newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries. Ibrahim Shehu, Mary Ada Ogbe, Kaxhillom Sanfli Daju and Beatrice Ejofame Jedu-Agba were sworn-in yesterday by President Muhammmadu Buhari ahead of the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC). A circular, HCSF/248/11/253, signed by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica