2023: Plateau LP guber candidate picks Bot as running mate

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 Plateau State governorship poll, Ambassador Yohanna Margif has picked Jack Dung Bot as his running mate. Margif emerged as LP’s candidate last week after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) in controversial circumstances having purchased the party’s nomination form to contest the governorship election. At a brief ceremony at the party’s office in Jos yesterday, he announced Bot as his running mate. Margif said: “We promise never to waiver or fail. We promise to energize and mobilize our teaming supporters in the next phase of the struggle I put myself to the task knowing fully well that the foundation laid by our founding fathers must never be destroyed but built upon,”

