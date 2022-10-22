2023: Plateau will deliver Atiku more than 2m votes, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has declared that Party will deliver two million votes in the state come 2023 for their presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and also win all available elective positions.

Chairman of the Party in the state, Hon. Chris Hassan stated this Saturday in Jos during the inauguration of the Plateau State Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council held at the Landfield Resorts in Jos.

According to him, the PDP has collapsed all structures in the state for the Atiku campaign, saying Plateau State loves Atiku more than any other state.

“Plateau will deliver two million votes for our presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Plateau loves Atiku, he has never lost an election in Plateau, because of the love Plateau has for Atiku had named a beautiful street in Jos after him,” he said.

