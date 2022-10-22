News

2023: Plateau will deliver Atiku more than 2m votes, says PDP

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has declared that Party will deliver two million votes in the state come 2023 for their presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and also win all available elective positions.

Chairman of the Party in the state, Hon. Chris Hassan stated this Saturday in Jos during the inauguration of the Plateau State  Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council held at the Landfield Resorts in Jos.

According to him, the PDP has collapsed all structures in the state for the Atiku campaign, saying Plateau State loves Atiku more than any other state.

“Plateau will deliver two million votes for our presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Plateau loves Atiku, he has never lost an election in Plateau, because of the love Plateau has for Atiku had named a beautiful street in Jos after him,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari mourns composer of NYSC’s anthem, Adetiran

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Adetiran family, their friends and associates on the passing of an accomplished musicologist, Assistant Venerable Oluwole Isaac Adetiran, who passed on at 75. The President, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, urged the family to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed, […]
News Top Stories

Asaba Airport gets ILS, AGLS, targets international flights

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The budding Asaba Airport has upgraded its services and targeting international flight operations with the successful verification of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the airport. The airport was downgraded to a Category 3 facility by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in February 2015. The governor assumed office and embarked on massive rehabilitation of […]
News

Buhari felicitates Aromolaran

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Pastor Olaitan Aromolaran, Senior Pastor of Joy Cometh Ministries and members of the church on his 53rd birthday on September 24, 2022, noting the good works of the cleric in supporting the underprivileged people. This was contained in a statement released by President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica