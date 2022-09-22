News Top Stories

2023: Play by the rules, British Envoy tells politicians

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing has told Nigerian politicians to abide by all rules and regulations to have a free and fair election in 2023. She made the announcement yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen after paying a courtesy visit to Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Laing commended the Federal Government for always making general elections peaceful and ensuring that no one is disfranchised. “I loved Nigeria. Since the return of democracy in 1999, Nigeria has been playing a great role to ensure free and fair elections,” she said. According to her, the UK is ready to partner with Kebbi to boost the economy of the state. Bagudu, who commended Laing for the visit, said the state has been producing rice in collaboration with the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lawmaker tackles Akeredolu over Oodua anthem in official events

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

A lawmaker representing Eseodo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo yesterday faulted adoption of Oodua anthem in public functions by the Ondo State government, sayingtheadoptionof Yorubaanthembythe government would lead to further marginalisation of the minority Ijaw people living in the state. The Ondo State Government had approved the Oodua anthem at the Valedictory State Executive meeting last week. […]
News

Okowa guarantees pension rights, benefits for Ibori, Uduaghan, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, at the weekend said the 2019 law on pension rights and benefits for tenure completion of former governors and their deputies as amended to accommodate former acting governors, would not be tampered with during his administration. The governorsaidhis counterpartinLagosState, MrBabajideSanwo- Olu, wasonhisown since the Centre of Excellence and the Big […]
News

Ex-agitators must repay NIRSAL loan, says Amnesty office

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Presidential Amnesty Programme office (PAP) has told ex-agitators that the loans being given by the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing system for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL)will be paid back by the beneficiaries.   This came on the heels of the commencement of the training to prepare Niger  Delta youths, including exagitators, for loans offered by NIRSAL. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica