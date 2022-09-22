2023: Play by the rules, British Envoy tells politicians

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing has told Nigerian politicians to abide by all rules and regulations to have a free and fair election in 2023. She made the announcement yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen after paying a courtesy visit to Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Laing commended the Federal Government for always making general elections peaceful and ensuring that no one is disfranchised. “I loved Nigeria. Since the return of democracy in 1999, Nigeria has been playing a great role to ensure free and fair elections,” she said. According to her, the UK is ready to partner with Kebbi to boost the economy of the state. Bagudu, who commended Laing for the visit, said the state has been producing rice in collaboration with the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

