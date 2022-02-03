2023: Please, don’t use our children as arbitrators of violence –Abdulsalami cautions politicians

Ahead of the 2023 election campaigns, former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) has cautioned politicians not to use Nigerian youths as arbitrators of violence. General Abdulsalami warned that the country is already having a hard time security-wise and the politicians should not increase the violence across the country. While speaking at the 30th Convocation Ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Minna where he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree, he also urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used as arbitrators of violence and disharmony. According to him: “As we go into politics, I want to caution Nigerians and politicians, please wisely play the game. Avoid using our children and grandchildren as propaganda and abusing them and trying to make them do what we know is wrong. “And for the youths, please avoid being used as thugs and arbitrators of disharmony and violence in the country.”

Furthermore, he lamented that the country is facing a war without morality pointing out that the war front is now everywhere. Accordingly, he said: “We are facing a hard time security- wise where the war front is everywhere and this is a war without any morality where the old and the young are slaughtered without any cause. “Our security forces are overstretched so it is left to all of us to join hands in making sure we provide information where possible so that this situation will be addressed.” He prayed that 2022 will bring peace, harmony and an end to insecurity in the country.

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello commended the university for the discipline and morality it has instilled in the students which had made the university’s graduates highly employable. The university later conferred Honorary Doctorate Degrees on the former Head of State, General Abubakar, the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the Chairman of BUA Group of companies, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdullahi Bala, while describing the awardees as Nigerians who epitomize the Nigeria of our dream, said they were honoured because of their patriotism and legacies of service which have contributed in no small measure to the unity, peace, security and prosperity of the country.

