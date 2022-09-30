News

2023: Police, INEC task Rivers politicians on non-violent elections

For a peaceful and nonviolent 2023 elections in Rivers State, the Nigeria Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have called on politicians to play by the rules of the game in order not to jeopardise the current peace in the state. At an interactive session convened by the police and INEC in Port Harcourt for candidates seeking elective offices on registered political party platforms, the police and INEC also stressed the need for political parties to meet and work together for non-violent polls.

The meeting, held at the Police Officers Mess in Old GRA in Port Harcourt, also had in attendance the head of sister security agencies, including the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and some stalwarts of the political parties whose candidates are vying for elections. Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, urged political parties to present campaign timetables to the police for verification and approval at least 48 hours earlier to prevent a clash with other political parties who intend to use the same area for their campaign.

 

