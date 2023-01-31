2023: Police stop Tinubu/Shettima, Bago rally in Niger

Police operatives in Niger State on Tuesday stopped a grand rally to sell the candidacy of the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

This was as the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) disassociated itself from the rally in support for its presidential and governorship candidates and their running mates in the state.

The programme was also meant to drum support for the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Hon. Umar Bago, and his running mate, Comrade Yakubu Garba.

The event was organised by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and National Coordinator of Project 774 for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...