Politics

2023: Police stop Tinubu/Shettima, Bago rally in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Police operatives in Niger State on Tuesday stopped a grand rally to sell the candidacy of the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

This was as the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) disassociated itself from the rally in support for its presidential and governorship candidates and their running mates in the state.

The programme was also meant to drum support for the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Hon. Umar Bago, and his running mate, Comrade Yakubu Garba.

The event was organised by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and National Coordinator of Project 774 for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Anambra: Echoes of politics at police zonal command launch

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the political intrigues that characterised the recent commissioning of Police Zone 13 Command headquarters in Anambra State It was echoes of bitter political rivalries during the recent commissioning of the headquarters of the Zone 13 Command of the Nigeria Police Force in Ukpo, Dunekofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. The […]
Politics

Nigeria’s foreign missions need improved funding – Fayomi

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Former Nigerian Ambassador to France and Monaco, Akin Fayomi, who is also an ex-Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaks in this interview on Nigeria’s foreign missions. WALE ELEGBEDE reports There have been outcries in some quarters over the efficiency of the Nigeria’s foreign mission and how they treat Nigerians in Diaspora in terms […]
Politics

Insecurity in S’East: Still a cloud of uncertainty

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

OKEY MADUFORO writes on the controversy trailing identities of those responsible for attacks on security agents and public facilities in the South-East geopolitical zone There is confusion in the South-East over speculations that the various police commands in the five states of the zone are shielding identities of persons so far arrested in connection with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica