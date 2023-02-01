News Top Stories

2023: Police stop Tinubu/ Shettima rally in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Police operatives in Niger State yesterday stopped a grand rally to sell the candidacy of the presidential standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. This was as the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) disassociated itself from the rally in support for its presidential and governorship candidates and their running mates in the state.

The programme was also meant to drum support for the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Hon. Umar Bago, and his running mate, Comrade Yakubu Garba. The event was organised by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and National Coordinator of Project 774 for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi. National Coordinator of the Project, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi Sabi, had through his Special Assistant (Operations), Hon. Mohammed Garba Danladi in a letter dated 27/01/2023 and addressed to the State Party Chairman, Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro notified the party of the planned rally. However, the State Working Committee in a statement in Minna on Monday by the Publicity Secretary, Mallam Musa Dan Sarkindaji, a copy which was made available to journalists, said the Chairman of the party, Hon Haliru Zakari Jikantoro had disassociated itself from the rally.

The four paragraph statement, titled: “Niger APC Disassociates Herself From Lockdown Rally in Borgu”, and signed by the Publicity Secretary also directed all party faithful not to honour and attend the rally, claiming that the planned rally contravened the unified campaign structure as designed by the party. The gates of New Bussa Township Stadium in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, which was already fully rehabilitated and decorated in readiness for the event billed to commence by 11am, were locked and barricaded by police operatives. Commenting, the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, DSP said the security cordon was to prevent a “breach of security” following credible intelligence at its disposal.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

RUNNING MATES: APC eyes North’s bloc votes

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…tips N’East gov for Tinubu Following the emergence of former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the search for his running mate appears to have been narrowed to the North East. A serving governor from the zone is reportedly on the cards, accordingtoNewTelegraph checks. […]
News

MBF expresses outrage over killings in Plateau

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday, expressed outrage over last weekend’s killing of some travellers in Jos, the Plateau State capital. The forum described it as a dastardly act which could have been avoided if security agencies had acted on the series of unwarranted killings that occurred previously in the same vicinity. National Publicity Secretary, […]
News Top Stories

NDIC liquidates 467 banks with CBN’s support

Posted on Author Isa Abdulwahab

As part of its primary mandates to protect depositors’ funds in various  banks, the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has successfully liquidated the operations of about 467 banks that faced various forms of financial distress.   During the period, the corporation adopted different resolution mechanisms in resolving the failure of distressed deposit- taking financial institutions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica