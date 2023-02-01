2023: Police stop Tinubu/ Shettima rally in Niger

Police operatives in Niger State yesterday stopped a grand rally to sell the candidacy of the presidential standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. This was as the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) disassociated itself from the rally in support for its presidential and governorship candidates and their running mates in the state.

The programme was also meant to drum support for the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Hon. Umar Bago, and his running mate, Comrade Yakubu Garba. The event was organised by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and National Coordinator of Project 774 for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi. National Coordinator of the Project, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi Sabi, had through his Special Assistant (Operations), Hon. Mohammed Garba Danladi in a letter dated 27/01/2023 and addressed to the State Party Chairman, Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro notified the party of the planned rally. However, the State Working Committee in a statement in Minna on Monday by the Publicity Secretary, Mallam Musa Dan Sarkindaji, a copy which was made available to journalists, said the Chairman of the party, Hon Haliru Zakari Jikantoro had disassociated itself from the rally.

The four paragraph statement, titled: “Niger APC Disassociates Herself From Lockdown Rally in Borgu”, and signed by the Publicity Secretary also directed all party faithful not to honour and attend the rally, claiming that the planned rally contravened the unified campaign structure as designed by the party. The gates of New Bussa Township Stadium in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, which was already fully rehabilitated and decorated in readiness for the event billed to commence by 11am, were locked and barricaded by police operatives. Commenting, the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, DSP said the security cordon was to prevent a “breach of security” following credible intelligence at its disposal.

