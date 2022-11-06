2023: Political activities gather momentum in Nigeria

Al-Makura guns for second tenure in Senate

The 2023 general elections present yet another opportunity to the electorate to make informed choices of whom to represent them at various positions in government both at federal, state and at various constituencies in the country.

This is no doubt that, with the lifting of ban on political campaigns by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the race for elective offices have began in earnest. The 2023 general elections, which have been described by many Nigerians as the mother of all elections in Nigeria, is said to be anchored on track record of performance of individuals in the contest.

The election guidelines and time table released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not only provided ample time for electioneering alone but also the electoral umpire has assured all Nigerians of a level playing ground for political parties and their candidates and above all, free, fair, transparent and credible elections in 2023.

With the assurances coming from the nation’s electoral body, it is now left for political parties and their candidates contesting for various positions to showcase their popularity and their acceptability to the electorate to make informed choices. Interestingly, the BVAS recently introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the nation’s electoral system has re-inkindled the hope of the electorate in deciding who represents them at all levels of government.

The commitment demonstrated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of the recent elections in Ekiti and Osun states using the BVAS has not only earned the confidence of the electorate in the electoral system alone but has also reassured Nigerians of the willingness of the electoral body to live up to its responsibility of conducting a transparent election, where votes would count.

No wonder, that, the assurances given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must have necessitated Nigerians to troop out enmass during the voter registration and registered with INEC and obtained the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) across the states of the federation.

In Nasarawa State, melodies of electioneering are up in the skies as politicians are warming up to kick start campaigns to sell themselves and their manifestoes to the populace ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, now Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial district, Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura, is not left out in perfecting strategies ahead of his re-election bid. Al-makura was returned unopposed during the primary election conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The primary election was suppervised by chairman of Appeal panel, Alhaji Gashua. There is no doubt that, the re-election of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura to the Nigerian Senate would not be a difficult one as the track record of the senator dating back to his days in office as governor up to the present moment as senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have endered him to the people of the state particularly, the people of the Southern senatorial district, whom he is currently representating. Interestingly, the foot print of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura in the state, and particularly in the southern senatorial district remains indelible and fresh in the minds of people of conscience within and outside the state.

No wonder that Senator Al-makura was nicked-named ‘ The Architect of Modern Nasarawa State’ when he held sway as governor of the state for two consecutive terms in office between 2011 to 2019. Al-makura is known for his infrastructural development and champion of inclusivity in governance.

Analyst say posterity would ever forget the achievements of Al-makura in the development process of Nasarawa State and he would fondly be remembered for his infrastructural development efforts, especially in the areas of road construction, education, health and Agriculture and Market development including the Lafia Airport in Kwandere and empowerment as a former governor. As a senator, Al-makura continued to sustain his development drive by provision of various interventions and empowerment of his constituents to uplift their standard of living.

Notable among the people-oriented initiatives of Senator Al-makura was the distribution of farm input and trucks of assorted types of fertilizer, generating sets, sewing machines, hear dressing machines and cash to hundreds of people of his constituency.

Nonetheless, Senator Umaru Tanko Al- Makura has changed the narrative of just mere representation to purposeful and resuit- oriented representation in the Southern Senatorial District, when he took over as the Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial in 2019.

Barely two years sojourn in the National Assembly, Senator Al-Makura sponsored bills, introduced empowerment programmes and projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of his constituency. On December 29th 2019, Senator Al- Makura, distributed 105 items to the vulnerable members of his constituency, including grinding machines and power generating sets, among other economic enhancement tools.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Lafia, Doma, Obi, Keana and Awe Local Government Areas that made up the Nasarawa South Senatorial district. On March 1, 2020, Senator Al-makura distributed yet another tranche of power generating sets to 120 Second Class and Third Class chiefs in the senatorial district. Also, during the COVID-19, Senator Al-Makura distributed 3, 000 bags of rice to his constituency to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

Similarly, Senator Al-makura distributed palliatives to over 200 disabled persons in his constituency, including disbursement of micro- loans of N10, 000 each to 2,000 beneficiaries. He also constructed, commissioned and handed over some solar-powered street lights to communities of Azara, Adudu, Agwatashi, Keana, Doma and Arikya, all in Nasarawa South Senatorial District. He also sponsored a bill to establish Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

The bill aimed at investing and containing investments in the mining sector to promote mining. The bill scaled through first reading in September 2020 and was later passed into Law by the senate.

Having realised the importance of linking rural communities to the urban areas, Senator Al-makura awarded contract for one kilometer roads in Awe, Agwatashi, Daddere, Agyaragu to Kwara, Lafia town and Ashigye to make life more meaningful to the residents of the areas.

He is also building hostels in GSS Awe, a hospital in Daddere and some structures in the palaces of the Emir of Lafia and Sarkin Kwandere, construting community roads linking Kwandere and Barkin Abdullahi (BAD), Shabu and Alakio, which are at various stages of completion. No wonder, the Gwandara nation recently bestowed on Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura the tittle of ‘ Sardaunan Gwandara’ as a mark of recognition following his contributions to the development of Gwandara’ people, state and country at large.

Speaking during the turbaning ceremony at Kwandere recently, Governor Abdullahi Sule, showered encomiums on Senator Almakura, saying history would ever remember Al-makura for his immense contributions to the growth, progress and development of Nasarawa State.

According to Governor Sule, Al-Makura exemplifies the selflessness and patriotism, whose commitment to justice, fairness and unity of purpose made him to pick him as his successor. Sule said because of this, he has since taken it upon him a personal commitment to continue to build on the legacies of Senator Almakura, saying: “I’m committed to building upon and exceeding the foundations laid by Senator Al-makura, not because I’m better than him, but to justify his trust in me” Coming back to his primary responsibility of law making, Al-makura initiated and sponsored and co-sponsored bills that have direct bearing on the lives of Nigeians.

Popular among the bills included: Firearm Control Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, Nigerian Mineral Development Corporation (Est) Bill, Federal University Lafia Teaching Hospital (Est) Bill and University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 20201and that of Explosives Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2021 have all been passed into law by tye Senate.

In Nasarawa State today, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura is among the top politicians to watch in the 2023 general elections due to his track record of performance both in government and in business. Analyst say that the re-election bid of Senator Al-makura to the senate would be a smooth sail as none of the contenders in the same position have such record of performance and humility like the person of Al-makura.

“If the 2023 general elections is based on the track record of performance of individuals, then the re-election of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura is a done deal as demonstrated by his antecedent and proven record of performance in all spheres of human life” said the Analyst.

Speaking in an interview on why Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura deserved to be reelected to continue his good deeds in uplifting the standard of living of the people of Nasarawa South Senatorial District, a former chairman of Obi Local Government Area, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahya, said that the impact made by Senator Al-makura in the senatorial district can never be quantified. She argued that the projects executed by Al-makura in the Southern Senatorial district when he was governor and many other good things he is currently doing in the area have endeared him to the people of the senatorial district.

Her words: “Yes, Senator Tanko Al-makura deserves to be re-elected because of the impact he has made in Nasarawa South Senatorial District just like he did when he was agovernor of the state. “The architect of modern Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura is doing very well. He has impacted a lot on the people of Nasarawa South Senatorial district in the past three and half years as Senator and he still doing” “I can use my community, Agwatashi as an example.

Senator Al-makura constructed roads and and many other things and he is still doing more than what is expected and he is still doing so many things in other communities across the five local Government Area that made up Nasarawa south senatorial district” “He distributed many trucks of fertilizer, chemicals and insecticides and distributed to farmers in the five local government Areas of the senatorial district. He donated palliatives to his people during the COVID-19.

Recently, he distributed relief materials victims of flood at Awe, Doma, and parts of Lafia to reduce their suffering” Now wonder that the Migili nation in the Southern Senatorial district of the state recently endorsed Senator Umaru Tanko Al- Makura, citing good number of things the had done for them, including the creation of chiefdoms for them during his last days in office as governor in 2019.

A community leader in Migili land, Mr. Philip Adoga Ashige, assured Al-makura of the support of his people of Migili nation that his kinsmen have formed various support groups to work for his success during the 2023 general elections

