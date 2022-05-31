2023: Political dynasties dictate the pace

Politics, governance turn family affairs as dynasties tighten grip on power

Politics and governance in Nigeria is gradually becoming the affair of a few families whose members sit side-by-side to deliberate on important legislations and policies that affect the future of about 200 million people. FELIX NWANERI reports

I t has often been contended that political dynasties go against the values upheld by democracy since they do not provide equal opportunity for people to hold offices of power, however, they thrive even in advanced democracies such as the United States.

This is even when the country’s founding fathers, wholeheartedly objected to power flowing through blood rather than the ballot as they declared in the constitution that “no title of nobility shall be granted by the United States.” This perhaps, explains why the narrative of one of the country’s most prominent political families, the Kennedys, avoids the word – dynasty.

Rather than referring to the New England clan as a dynasty, it is romantically painted as Camelot – the supposedly golden age of the presidency of John F. Kennedy (1960- 1963). The colouration notwithstanding, there is no doubt that there exist political dynasties in the U.S., with their members understanding how to pool resources to convert their last names into impressive and long-lasting political brands.

The Kennedy dynasty is arguably the most famous in U.S. political history. John F. Kennedy became president, his brother Robert was an Attorney General and presidential candidate. Another of the Kennedy’s, Edward, was a long-time senator. If the Kennedys are considered the “royal family” of Democratic politics, the Bush family is the Republican equivalent.

Prescott S. Bush was the first member of the wealthy family to seek office, winning election to the Senate in 1952. Since then, the family has produced two presidents – George H. W. Bush and his son George W. Bush – and a governor and presidential candidate, Jeb Bush, George W.’s brother.

George P. Bush, Jeb Bush’s son, was recently elected land commissioner of Texas. There are also the Rockefellers, identified with New York, West Virginia, and Arkansas; the Udalls, who first became prominent in Arizona but the most recent generation had three cousins simultaneously serving in the U.S. Senate from Colorado, New Mexico, and Oregon; the Clintons, who moved quickly from Arkansas to national politics, with both Bill and Hillary elected to positions in the federal government. In Canada, there is the Trudeau family.

Theirs’ is an interesting story. It was reported that when Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau and U.S. President Richard Nixon met at a state dinner in Ottawa in 1972, Nixon proposed a toast to Trudeau’s four-month-old son “the future prime minister of Canada, Justin Pierre Trudeau!” When Justin Trudeau did become prime minister in 2015, the “prophecy” was fulfilled.

Trudeau at a time jokingly told an American television show host that he would like to see his daughter, Ella-Grace, succeed him someday. Outside the Americas, the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has dominated Indian politics since independence from Britain in 1947.

Jawaharlal Nehru was India’s first post-independence prime minister. Nehru’s daughter, Indira Gandhi, was the country’s first female prime minister, serving from 1966 until her assassination in 1984. Her son, Rajiv, succeeded her and was assassinated in 1991.

In 2004, Rajiv’s Italian-born wife, Sonia Gandhi, became leader of the then-ruling Congress Party and her son, Rahul, nearly succeeded her. Although the Congress Party lost power in 2012, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi’s two children remain active in politics.

Africa has also had its own fair share of political dynasties. They include the Kenyattas of Kenya, Bokassas of Central African Republic, Nguemas of Equatorial Guinea and the Eyademas of Togo. Jomo Kenyatta was a respected, articulate and highly ambitious activist in Kenya’s struggle for independence from Britain.

While working at the Kenya African Teachers College, he founded a nationalist party and was arrested when his followers were implicated in a bloody 1952 rebellion. At independence in 1963, he became prime minister, and later president, of a one-party state. He remained president until his death in 1978.

His son, Uhuru, won the country’s presidential election in 2013 and was re-elected for a second term. He is still in office. The Central African Republic, where the Bokassas held sway for decades represents one of the most bizarre political interludes in modern Africa.

Jean-Bedel Bokassa became president of the country at independence in 1966. Eleven years later, he had himself crowned emperor. The ceremony, a surreal remake of Napoleon’s coronation, cost $20 million and was largely financed by France.

Bokassa’s four-year- old son, Jean-Bedel Bokassa Jr., was named crown prince. Protests and French intervention toppled the empire in 1979, before Bokassa Jr. could reign. Another Bokassa son, Jean-Serge, ran for president of the restored republic in 2015.

For the Nguema family, it has run the small West African country of Equatorial Guinea since independence from Spain in 1968. Francisco Macias Nguema was elected president and ran a personality cult. He described himself as “sole miracle” of the country.

He was overthrown by his nephew Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in 1979 and later executed. Obiang Nguema has kept an unchallenged hold on power ever since. The Nigerian experience Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has also seen a number of political dynasties.

They include the Yar’Aduas, Ojukwus, Nwodos, Adedibus, Obasanjos, Akinjides, Shinkafis, Sarakis, Tinubus, Okorochas, Ubas, Igbinedions and Abiolas. Most of these families have moved from being state or regional power houses to national prominence.

The patriarch of the Yar’Aduas of Katsina State, Musa Yar’Adua, was a teacher, who later served as Minister of Lagos Affairs between 1957 and 1966 during Nigeria’s First Republic.

His son, Shehu, who enlisted in the army in 1962 as part of Course 5 intake of the Nigerian Military Training School, later became Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters under the regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo. He held the position between 1977 and 1979.

He had earlier served as Transport Minister in the General Murtala Mohammad’s regime. On retiring from the army, Musa Yar’Adua joined politics. He formed the Peoples Front of Nigeria, which had the likes Babagana Kingibe, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Ango Abdullahi, Yahaya Kwande and Rabiu Kwankwaso as members. The organisation later merged with other groups to form the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which he sought its presidential ticket in 1992.

He was leading the race for the party’s nomination before the process was cancelled. The presidential ambition, which General Yar’Adua was unable to realise was achieved by his younger brother, Umaru, in 2007.

He was elected president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007. He had earlier served as governor of Katsina State between 1999 and 2007. Death, however, cut short his reign on May 5, 2010 after a protracted illness. He was succeeded by his vice, Goodluck Jonathan, who later appointed General Yar’Adua’s son, Murtala, as Minister of State for Defence.

The Nwodo political dynasty, perhaps, ranks among the greatest so far in Nigeria’s politics. The family has produced numerous political office holders, including a governor, ministers, legislators and a national chairman of a political party, among several others.

The patriarch of the Nwodo family was Igwe J.U. Nwodo, a traditional ruler who served as Minister of Commerce as well as that of Local Government in the then Eastern Region. Three of his sons also toed his political path.

The eldest of the trio, Joe was a former gubernatorial and presidential candidate, while Okwesilieze, who became governor of Enugu State in the Third Republic, later served as the first National Secretary of the PDP and subsequently as and the party’s national chairman.

Another of the Nwodos, Nnia, was Minister of Aviation in the Second Republic as well as Minister of Information during the regime of General Abdusalami Abubakar. He is the immediate past President-General of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Another political dynasty that is synonymous among Nigerians is that of the Obasanjos.

This dynasty has produced a head of state and president as well as a commissioner and senator. It also had one of its members as a presidential candidate at a time. The patriarch of the dynasty, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was head of state between 1976 and 1979 and president between 1999 and 2007.

His daughter, Iyabo, served as commissioner for Health in Ogun State before she was elected as senator for Ogun Central senatorial district in 2007. She ran for reelection in 2011, but her bid to return to the Red Chamber failed. Another of the Obasanjos, Mojisola (an ex-wife of the former president), who is a retired major of the army is also a key political player.

She founded the Masses Movement of Nigeria in 1998 and later ran for the presidency on its platform in 2003, interestingly against her husband. She also contested the 2007 presidential election, the only female on the ballot. The Sarakis, who hail from Kwara State in North Central Nigeria are like the Kennedys of the U.S.

Their patriarch, Olusola Saraki (1933-2012), first entered politics, when he contested the 1964 parliamentary election for Ilorin as an independent candidate but lost. He returned to politics in 1979 and was elected senator on the platform of the NPN and became Senate Leader. He was re-elected in 1983. In 1998, Saraki became a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Peoples Party (APP), contributing to the party’s success in Kwara and Kogi states. He assisted Mohammed Lawal to become governor of Kwara State.

He later switched allegiance to the PDP and in the 2003 elections, supported his son, Bukola, to emerge as governor of Kwara State, while his daughter, Gbemisola, was elected senator for Kwara Central. His plans to have Gbemisola succeed Bukola as governor in 2011 did not materialize as his son’s choice, Abdulfatah Ahmed, won the election.

Besides upstaging his father, the younger Saraki got elected into the Senate and was re-elected in 2015 on the platform of the APC, when he became president of the Eighth Senate. He later returned to the PDP and contested for the party’s presidential ticket but lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Another budding political dynasty in Nigeria’s political space is the Tinubus.

Unlike others, theirs is not limited to family members. It has as its members, politicians across the states of the South-West geopolitical zone and even beyond. The dynasty is headed by a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whose first foray into active politics was as a founding member of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) through which he was elected as senator for Lagos West in 1992 in the aborted Third Republic.

However, with the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Tinubu became a founding member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a pro-democracy group that insisted on restoration of democratic governance. In 1999, he was elected governor of Lagos State on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). He was re-elected in 2003.

He left office in 2007 and has been responsible for the emergence of three successive governors of Lagos State since then. They are Babatunde Fashola (2007- 2015), Akinwumi Ambode (2015-2019) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (2019 to date). Tinubu’s wife, Remi, was elected senator in 2011 and she is presently a three-term member of the Red Chamber. Interestingly, the former First Lady of Lagos State willingly opted out of the race for another term in the Senate ahead of the 2023 general election.

Tinubu’s first daughter, Folashade Tinubu- Ojo, is the Iyaloja of Lagos State and the President General of the Market Men and Women of Nigeria. The former governor’s mother, Alhaja Abibat Mogaji, held the position before she passed on. A son-in-law of the APC leader, Oyetunde Ojo, represented Ekiti Central II federal constituency between 2011 and 2015, while his cousin, Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor of Osun State is seeking a second term in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Presently, the kingmaker wants to be king as Tinubu is one of the frontrunners for the 2023 presidential ticket of the APC. The former governor of Lagos State believes that he has the confidence, vision, and capacity to build on the foundation laid by Buhari to turn around the fortunes of the country.

For the Okorocha political dynasty, whose leader, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, criss-crossed several political parties before he was elected governor of Imo State in 2011 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) before he defected to the APC through which he was re-elected in 2015 and elected as senator presently representing Imo West Senatorial District in 2019, the character of its politics is that the spoils of war belong to them alone.

This was evident during Okorocha’s reign as governor of Imo State. His son in- law, Uche Nwosu, who served as his Chief of Staff was later anointed as his successor but could not scale the election hurdle. Okorocha’s younger sister, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo, served as commissioner for Happiness and Purpose Fulfillment.

Before her appointment as commissioner, she had served as Chief of Staff, Domestic Affairs in his brother’s cabinet. Okorocha, who is one of the aspirants vying for the 2023 presidential ticket of the ruling APC will extend his dynasty’s grip on power if his dream comes true. Apparently, the most interesting of the political dynasties is the Ubas of Anambra State.

It has produced a “governor” and two senators in the present dispensation. It also boasts of installing a former governor alongside all state and federal lawmakers in the state in 2003. The dynasty comprised three brothers – Ugochukwu (a former senator), Andy (a former presidential aide and former senator) and Chris (a businessman and party chieftain).

The trio closed ranks at a time, fought and ousted other political godfathers in the state to ascend to the political throne. But rather than consolidate their grip on power, they allowed personal ambition to tear them apart. This prompted Andy and Chris to turn their respective political weaponries against each other in the 2019 elections. Consequently, their political dynasty lost the Anambra South Senatorial District seat.

In the 2019 governorship election Anambra State Andy flew the flag of the APC, while Ugochukwu was edged out in the battle for the PDP ticket through the court. The enfant terrible of the dynasty, Chris, is however back to the political scene as he has secured the PDP ticket for Anambra South Senatorial District election in 2023. For the Abiolas, may be, theirs would have been one of Nigeria’s largest political dynasties if not for circumstances that cut short Chief MKO Abiola’s presidential ambition.

The late business mogul won the June 12 1993 presidential election that was annulled by the then military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, and the man, who would have been president between 1993 and 1998 and or beyond, died on July 7, 1998, in the custody of the Federal Government. That was four years after he was arrested and detained by the then head of state, General Sani Abacha, for daring to declare himself President-elect. However, his harrowing experience did not deter some of his children from venturing into politics. His first daughter, Lola Abiola- Edewor, represented Apapa federal constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 on the platform of AD before she moved to PDP and has had several unsuccessful bids to represent the people of Ogun Central Senatorial District at the Senate. Another of his daughters, Hafsat Abiola- Costello, who served as Special Adviser during the Ibikunle Amosun administration in Ogun State is presently the Director General of Governor Yahaya Bello’s Campaign Organisation. Another of the Abiolas, Rinsola, who was formerly an assistant to Kaduna State governor, Nasri el-Rufai, contested for a House of Representatives seat in the 2019 elections on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) but lost.

Abiola’s first son, Kola, is presently in the race for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) perhaps in a bid to actualise his late father’s unfulfilled dream. Another political dynasty is the Shinkafi family of Zamfara State. It was led by Alhaji Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi (now late), who served as Federal Commissioner of Internal Affairs before being appointed as Director General of the National Security Organisation.

On his retirement in 1983, he delved into politics and was one of the promoters of the Nigerian National Congress (NNC), a political association formed in 1989. The NNC later joined the defunct National Republic Convention (NRC). Shinkafi emerged as a leading presidential candidate of the party, but the primary election was later annulled by then military regime and the presidential aspirants banned from politics.

Shinkafi’s younger brother, Aliyu, was elected governor of Zamfara State in 2007 on the platform of All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) after he served as deputy governor during the eight-year tenure of Governor Ahmad Sani Yerima. His defection to the PDP cost him re-election in 2011 as he was defeated by ANPP’s Abdulaziz Yari. He re-contested in 2015 and lost again to Yari.

Besides his sibling, the late Shinkafi’s daughter, Fatima, was appointed as commissioner for Commerce and Industry by Yari in 2015. She was later appointed Executive Secretary, Solid Minerals Development Fund by President Muhammadu Buhari. Another of his daughters, Zainab, is the first lady of Kebbi State.

Other political dynasties that have dominated Nigeria’s political space, particularly the current Fourth Republic include the Iboris led by a former governor Delta State, James Ibori; the Igbinedions led by Sir Gabriel Igbinedion and the Kwankwasos led by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Emerging dynasties set to upstage the old order

While the established political dynasties are not likely to quit the stage at least for now, some new ones are equally emerging on the scene. The new dynasties, most of them led by former and serving governor, are hoping to seize the opportunity of the forthcoming 2023 general election to challenge the status quo in their bid to expand frontiers.

Among the ex-governors leading the new political clans include Theodore Orji (Abia), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti) and Sule Lamido (Adamawa), while the serving governors include Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Samuel Ortom (Benue). Interestingly, some of the new political dynasties are offshoots of the established ones.

This has set the stage for an interesting political battle not only at the federal and state levels. Tinubu, for instance, is battling other political gladiators in the ruling APC, a party he helped formed as well as those who used to be members of his political dynasty for the party’s presidential ticket.

They include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola. In Delta State, ex-Governor Ibori who has dictated the pace since his days as governor (1999), presently has his hands full as some members of his political dynasty led by the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, are up in arms against him over choices of candidates for the 2023 elections.

While Ibori’s daughter, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, practically passed through the Biblical “eye of the needle” before she defeated Ben Igbakpa in last week’s PDP primary election for Ethiope federal constituency ticket, it was a smooth sail for Okowa daughter, Mariyln Daramola, who clinched the House of Assembly ticket for Ika North East state constituency. Ibori-Suenu polled 46 votes to defeat Igbakpa, who scored 22 votes at the rerun primary after the duo had earlier polled 34 votes each.

The former governor’s daughter is currently representing Ethiope West constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, while Igbakpa is an associate of Governor Okowa. The governor, however, had his way in the governorship primary election as his anointed, Sheriff Oborevwori (speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly), defeated Ibori choice, Chief David Edevbie.

In Kano and Kwara, the Kwankwaso and Saraki dynasties are plotting to return to power having lost out in 2019. Leaders of both dynasties – Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State and Bukola Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State – are in the 2023 presidential race.

They have equally positioned some members of their respective families as well as associates for other elective positions. Kwankwaso’s son-in-law, for instance, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has emerged as the consensus candidate for his father-inlaw’s party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Kano State.

Stakeholders speak on development

While all the political dynasties are gearing for the battle ahead, the question most analysts and observers are asking over the dominance of the political space by some families are: Does the existence of the political dynasties really help the people or do they exist to service the political interest of some individuals? What key elements exist in these political dynasties that make them dominant in the political arena?

Some analysts, who spoke on the emerging political trend, said the electorate share the biggest chunk of compromise that ensures that politicians perpetrate themselves and members of their families in power. A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who said there is nothing new about political dynasties, however called for credible elections, so that Nigerians will be the ones to elect their leaders.

His words: “There is nothing new about political dynasties in Nigerian politics; they have always been there just like in other parts of the world. They are not only involved in politics as you will find them in other human endeavours like the law, accounting and medical professions.

“However, the issue I will raise about the rise in the number of political dynasties in Nigeria is that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must guarantee free, fair and credible elections, so that it will behoove on the people to decide on who leads them.

“If we have a situation where votes count; it will not matter whether members of a few families share tickets of the political parties among themselves because the people will either reject or accept them at the polls.”

A former presidential candidate of National Conscience Party (NCP), Chief Martins Onovo, said: “We must be vigilant to always condemn deviations, especially from people in leadership positions because, when such deviations are tolerated, they become not only precedents but standards.

“While relations of office holders are Nigerian citizens and may be ordinarily qualified for the positions they seek, we must ensure that their sponsors do not abuse the power of their offices to install them unlawfully.” Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, on his part, expressed concerns over the trend, not only warned against turning democracy into monarchy, but said it comes with a price.

According to him, a situation where serving governors and former governors push their children who may not have the necessary experience and capacity to occupy political offices could end up breeding incompetence and mediocrity in governance.

His words: “This trend of politicians who are still in office or have left office trying to keep their family members in governance, some of them, their children and relatives who are not even known to be in the political cycle but just to secure political favours and also lay their hold on the treasury, is worrisome. “They are now ensuring that without popular support from the electorate, they can use their influence to install their relatives.

This is not really a good development because it is not on the basis of popular support or democratic credentials, competence or experience in their political or social life. “While we are not disputing the fact that Nigerians, irrespective of their relationship with individuals, are qualified to contest for political offices, but when it is done for the interest of just pushing family members to sustain political interests, sustain the opportunity of manipulating the public treasury and continue to exercise impunity, then it becomes worrisome.

“We will come to a situation where we would have monarchy and not democracy; and this will affect political participation. We must not turn democracy to monarchy, where only family members will continuously inherit political power as it happens in the traditional institution.

We don’t want that to happen. It will cripple integrity, competence and patriotic zeal in governance,” he said. Chairman, Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC), Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju, blamed the electorate for allowing politicians to perpetrate members of their families in ower.

“What are witnessing was exported from Lagos to other parts of the country but the elite only share 30 per cent of the blame, but the electorate takes 70 per cent blame of the malaise. The electorate have conceded the integrity of the ballot to the political class and the godfathers. “It is a function of vote buying and political patronage; the moment the community leader gets a slot for his son, he keeps quiet.

Most of those in local governments, Houses of Assembly and states executive council are children and family members of these politicians. So, we should educate and mobilize the people; we must also challenge the electoral commission to take interest in the process of primaries of political parties,” he said.

