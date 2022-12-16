News

2023: Political killings meant to scare women–Group alleges

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

Nigerian Women under the platforms of various Rights Organisations, Networks and Movements have decried the incessant political killings and violent attacks in the country, saying the overheating of the polity was being deliberately orchestrated by politicians to intimidate and scare women, even other electorates, as 2023 elections draw closer.

The women also stated that the killings of women leaders, Salome Abuh in Kogi state in 2019, and the recent one, Victoria Chintex of Labour Party in Kaduna state, were bad signals that the country’s political landscape had become too intolerable of the women folks.

The groups ventilated their their anger and displeasure in Abuja yesterday, after two days ” 3rd Annual Conference to Demand For Accountability and Protection For Women Politicians 2023 and Beyond.”

One of their leaders, Ijeoma Udensi, the Executive Director, National Council for Women Society, said the killings of these women political leaders both in Kogi and Kaduna, were yet to be properly handled by all relevant security agencies, as the culprits have not been brought to books.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

