2023: Political parties must zone governorship office to Abia North –Group

A non-political organisation, Abia North Citizens Forum (ANCF) has called on all political parties in the state to respect the Abia Chatter of Equity in 2023 and zone the governorship office to Abia North. This is even as it reminded other sections of the state to respect the Abia Chatter of Equity which has tacitly rotated the office of the governor among the three senatorial districts. The Forum said the call became imperative because of insinuations from a section of the state that Abia had only two political blocsthe Old Bende and Old Aba zones rather than the subsisting three senatorial districts structure which had been followed in producing the governors.

In a communique issued at the end of its meeting at the country home of Ambassador E. O. Philips and signed by all the duly appointed trustees, the Forum insisted that the office of the governor having made its round to the three senatorial districts of Abia North, Central and South, it should naturally revert to the North where it began in 1999. The communique reads: “That the Abia North Citizens Forum is fully in support of the Abia Chatter of Equity, particularly as it concerns the rotation of the Executive Office of the Governor of Abia State on the tripods of Abia North, Abia Central and Abia South senatorial districts.

“That since the three senatorial districts of Abia North, Abia Central and Abia South have each produced the governor of the state, it is therefore necessary and expedient that after the expiration of the tenure of the present occupant of the office on the 29th of May, 2023, the position of the next governor of the state should naturally be returned to Abia North. “That the insinuations from certain segment of the state that there are only divisions-Old Bende and Old Aba divisions, is not only irrational but antithetical with the provisions of Abia Chatter of Equity.

