News

2023: Political parties must zone governorship office to Abia North –Group

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

A non-political organisation, Abia North Citizens Forum (ANCF) has called on all political parties in the state to respect the Abia Chatter of Equity in 2023 and zone the governorship office to Abia North. This is even as it reminded other sections of the state to respect the Abia Chatter of Equity which has tacitly rotated the office of the governor among the three senatorial districts. The Forum said the call became imperative because of insinuations from a section of the state that Abia had only two political blocsthe Old Bende and Old Aba zones rather than the subsisting three senatorial districts structure which had been followed in producing the governors.

In a communique issued at the end of its meeting at the country home of Ambassador E. O. Philips and signed by all the duly appointed trustees, the Forum insisted that the office of the governor having made its round to the three senatorial districts of Abia North, Central and South, it should naturally revert to the North where it began in 1999. The communique reads: “That the Abia North Citizens Forum is fully in support of the Abia Chatter of Equity, particularly as it concerns the rotation of the Executive Office of the Governor of Abia State on the tripods of Abia North, Abia Central and Abia South senatorial districts.

“That since the three senatorial districts of Abia North, Abia Central and Abia South have each produced the governor of the state, it is therefore necessary and expedient that after the expiration of the tenure of the present occupant of the office on the 29th of May, 2023, the position of the next governor of the state should naturally be returned to Abia North. “That the insinuations from certain segment of the state that there are only divisions-Old Bende and Old Aba divisions, is not only irrational but antithetical with the provisions of Abia Chatter of Equity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S’Korea: Supreme Court confirms 20-year prison term for ex-president, Park

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 20-year prison term for former President Park Geun-hye over bribery and other crimes as it wrapped up a historic corruption case that marked a striking fall from grace for the country’s first female leader and conservative icon. The ruling means Park, who was ousted from office […]
News

Nigeria records 829 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 829 new coronavirus infections in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency announced the fresh infections in its update for December 26, 2020. The new cases represented a slight increase over the past 24 hours — 712 cases were confirmed on December […]
News

FG restates commitment to lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, has reaffirmed that the ministry and its agencies would leave no stone unturned in delivering on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari in his next level agenda to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years. The minister disclosed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica