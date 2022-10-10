2023: Political space shrinks for women

No end in sight to breaking of glass ceiling against women in governance

FELIX NWANERI reports that despite Nigeria’s adoption of the National Policy of Women to address the imbalance of female representation in governance, women are gradually becoming mere cheerleaders given the poor number of women seeking for elective positions in the 2023 general election

Again, it is echoes of affirmative action ahead of the 2023 general election against the backdrop of the composition of the final list of candidates for the national and state elections.

The polls are billed to commence on February 25, 2023, with the presidential and National Assembly elections, while the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will hold on March 11, 2023.

Campaigns for the elections began on September 18 and some standard bearers of the 18 political parties that fielded candidates for the various elective positions have started canvassing for votes. However, as the campaigns gain momentum in the days and months ahead, it is expected that more male politicians will mount the podiums of the various parties to engage Nigerians on their respective manifestos, going by the final lists of candidates for the elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on September 20 and October 5.

INEC’s release of the lists was pursuant to section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 general election. In a statement, INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Publicity, and chairman, Voters Education, Festus Okoye, said the publication of the full names and addresses of all nominated candidates follows the political parties’ conduct of primary elections and completion of the nomination exercise.

According to Okoye, completion of the nomination process was followed by display of personal particulars of all nominated candidates in their constituencies nationwide as provided by section 29(3) of the Electoral Act. He further said that the validly nominated candidates had the opportunity to voluntarily withdraw their candidature by notice in writing and personally deliver such notice to the political party that nominated them for the election.

He added: “Thereafter, political parties substituted such candidates under section 31 of the Electoral Act for which the last day was 15th July 2022 for national elections and 12th August 2022 for state elections as clearly provided in item 6 of the commission’s Timetable and Schedule of Activities.

“Thereafter, no withdrawal or substitution of candidates is allowed except in the event of death as provided in section 34(1) of the Electoral Act or pursuant to an order of a Court of competent jurisdiction.”

16,164 candidates for 1,520 positions

Perhaps, the pleasure of occupying the various elective positions must be exquisite given the vast number of candidates, who are running for them. The list for the 2023 elections shows that 16,164 candidates are contesting for 1,520 elective positions.

A breakdown of the figures shows that 18 persons are running for the office of president and another 18 for the vice presidential slot; 1,101 for 109 senatorial seats and 3,122 for the 360 House of Representatives seats, making a total of 4,223 candidates contesting for 469 federal legislative positions.

For the governorship positions in the 28 states, where gubernatorial polls will hold, there are 837 candidates, with another 837 for 28 deputy governorship positions. Governorship polls in eight states – Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun and Ondo – are held off-cycle and not part of the general election. For states Assembly elections, 10,231 candidates are vying for the 993 seats in the 36 states of the federation.

Place of women in presidential, NASS polls

A breakdown of the candidates’ list according to gender shows that there is only one female out of the 18 candidates for the presidential election. She is Princess Chichi Ojei of Allied Peoples Movement APM). This represents just 2.77 per cent of the contestants.

None of the parties fielded a female vice presidential candidate. The 44 year old Ojei, who hails from Delta State, will square up against Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress – APC), Peter Obi (Labour Party – LP), Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Christopher Imumolen (Accord Party – AP), Hamza Al-Mustapha (Action Alliance – AA), Omoyele Sowore (African Action Congress – AAC) and Dumebi Kachikwu (African Democratic Congress – ADC).

Others are Yusuf Sani (Action Democratic Party – ADP), Peter Umeadi (All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA); Charles Nnamdi (Action Peoples Party – APP), Sunday Adenuga (Boot Party – BP), Felix Osakwe (National Rescue Movement – NRM), Kola Abiola (Peoples Redemption Party – PRP), Adewole Adebayo (Social Democratic Party – SDP), Abdumalik Ado- Ibrahim Young Progressives Party – YPP) and Dan Nwanyanwu (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP).

For the senatorial election, out of the 1,101 candidates vying for 109 Senate seats, 92 are women (8.35 per cent), while 288 women are contesting for House of Representatives out of the total 3,122 contestants, representing 9.2 per cent. Cumulatively, there are 381 women among the total of 4,259 contestants for the presidency (presidential candidates and running mates) and the National Assembly seats. This represents 8.9 per cent of the contestants.

A state-by-state analysis shows that of the 36 states of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), five states did not field any woman as a candidate for the Senate, while one state did not field any woman as a candidate for the House of Representatives.

The states lacking in this regard are Kano, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara for senatorial election and Jigawa for the House of Representatives poll.

Women and the guber polls

For the governorship in the 28 states that has a total of 837 candidates, there are 24 female candidates, while 100 are in the race for the 28 deputy governorship slots. Only 18 out of the 28 states have female governorship candidates. Six states – Abia, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Delta, Kano and Lagos – top the list with two female governorship candidates each.

The other states with female governorship candidates are Adamawa, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Jigawa, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Rivers and Zamfara (one candidate each). There are no female governorship candidates in Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Ogun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe states. The female governorship candidates include Nnennaya Okoro (Abia, PRP), Gladys Ogbuneke (Abia, SDP), Aishatu Dahiru (Adamawa, APC), Mfonobong Ekanem (Akwa Ibom, AA), Emem Udeh (Akwa Ibom, SDP), Roseline Chenge (Benue, ADP), Sharon Dabo-Adzuana (Benue, ZLP), Fatima Abubakar (Borno, ADC) and Marikana Ibiang (Cross River, ADP).

Others are Helen Onokiti (Delta, AP), Annabel Cosmas (Delta, APM), Pearl Nweze (Enugu, SDP), Binta Umar (Jigawa, AA), Furera Yakubu (Kano, BP), Aishatu Mahmud (Kano, NRM), Motunrayo Jaiyeola (Kwara, APM), Fumilayo Kupoliyi (Lagos, APM), Abiola Adeyemi (Lagos APP), Patricia Tsakpa (Nasarawa, ADP), Kadija Abdullahi-Iya (Niger, APGA), Gbemi Euba (Oyo YPP), Beatrice Itubo (Rivers, LP) and Hadiza Usman (Zamfara, ZLP). On the number of female governorship candidates fielded by the parties, APM, ADP and SDP take the lead with three standard bearers each, while AA, APP and ZLP have two each.

Nine parties – AP, APC, LP, ADC, APGA, BP, NRM, PRP and YPP – each has a female governorship candidate, while PDP, AAC and ADC have no female governorship standard bearer.

For the deputy governorship slots, there are 100 women out of the 837 candidates, vying for the 28 positions in 25 states. There are no female deputy governorship candidates in three states – Katsina, Taraba and Yobe. Lagos tops the list of states with female deputy governorship candidates with nine candidates. Delta and Ogun states followed closely with eight candidates each. Enugu, Gombe, Akwa Ibom and Plateau states have six female deputy governorship candidates each.

Four states – Benue, Rivers, Oyo and Kaduna – have five female deputy governorship candidates each; Abia (four); Adamawa, Kwara and Nasarawa (three each); Bauchi, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Kebbi, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara (two each) and Kano (one).

Among female deputy governorship candidates are Kaleptwa Farauta (Adamawa, PDP), Akon Eyakenyi (Akwa Ibom, PDP), Comfort Ogbaji (Benue, NNPP), Emana Amawhe (Cross River PDP), Funke Akindele (Lagos, PDP), Balarabe Hadiza (Kaduna APC), Noimot Salako-Oyedele (Ogun APC), Tonto Dike (Rivers, ADC), Josephine Piyo (Plateau PDP), Shakirat Arowola (Ogun NNPP) and Gloria Akara (Abia , APC). 2023 figures vs 2019 The figures for the 2023 elections show a drop in women’s participation in the coming elections when compared to the 2019 polls.

According to a 125-page INEC report on the last polls entitled “Review of the 2019 General Election: Report of the Commission’s Retreats and Stakeholder Engagements,” out of the 73 presidential candidates in that election, six were females. For vice presidential candidates, women constituted 22 or 30.1 per cent of the 73 candidates.

Though, the six female presidential candidates withdrew with some their male counterparts before election day, their interests registered, as their names remained on the ballot box. Also in 2019, out of the 1,904 candidates for the senatorial election, there were 235 women (12.3 per cent) of which seven (6.42 per cent) were elected into the Red Chamber.

For the House of Representatives that had 4,680 candidates, 533 women (11.6 per cent) vied for seats although only 11 (3.05 per cent) were elected.

Questions over drop in women’s participation

It is indisputable that the number of women participating in the 2023 elections is very negligible in comparison to the female population as data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), women form about 49.4 per cent of Nigeria’s population.

Also, during the 2019 elections, women made up 47 per cent of registered voters.

The questions against these backdrops are: What must have informed the drop in the number of women vying positions in the 2023 elections? Is it as a result of apathy or that the parties made it difficult for them?

Other questions are: Does the drop in the number of women vying for elective positions has any correlation to the reduction in the number of political parties as there were 91 in 2019, while 18 will be on the ballot for 2023 elections?

Is it due to lack of funds, unfavourable party structure, stereotyping, threat of election violence or that women are not competing enough? Interestingly, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his Independence Day address to the nation last Saturday, said he wants to see increased participation of women and youths in the 2023 elections.

His words: “I also want to express my wish that we see more female and youth participation in the forth-coming electoral cycle. I am sure that our teeming and energetic youths now realise that violence generally mar elections and so should desist from being used by politicians for this purpose.” But as laudable as the president’s position sounded, the question many will ask is: How have women faired in terms of appointments, particularly, ministerial positions in his administration?

Seven women are presently serving as ministers in the 44-member Buhari cabinet, a development some analysts say, is not enough to motivate more women participation in politics.

The female ministers are Zainab Ahmed (Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning), Sadiya Umar Farouq (Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development), Pauline Tallen (Minister of Women Affairs) and Mariam Yalwaji Katagum (Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment).

Others are Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs), Gbemisola Saraki (Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development) and Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu (Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory).

Echoes of affirmative action

There has always been clamour for 35 per cent participation of women in governance across all tiers of government.

The belief is that improving women participation in government is necessary because it will help to strengthen the nation’s democracy. However, the drop in the number of women seeking elective offices in the forthcoming general election means that it is a long walk for advocates of gender balance in politics and governance of the country.

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action of 1995 advocated 30 per cent representation for women in government, while Nigerian National Gender Policy pegged it at 35. The policy also seeks to address the imbalance of women representation in the country and attempts to strike a balance.

But, like most government’s policies, its implementation has only been on paper as there has been little improvement in women participation in governance since 1999, when Nigeria returned to civil rule except.

As it stands, women are still on the back bench in politics and governance and there is no sign that it will get better soon. Promises have been made to give women more slots in elective and appointive positions. Political parties have even given certain concessions to women to encourage their contest of elective positions, but the impact is yet to be felt.

It would be recalled that waivers on nomination fees were extended to female aspirants by the various political parties during the primary elections to nominate candidates for the 2023 elections but few female aspirants showed interest on the presidential tickets of their respective parties. They include Khadijah Okunnu- Lamidi (SDP), Uju Ohanenye (APC), Carol Nwosu (AAC), Patience Key (PRP), Olivia Diana Teriela (PDP) and Angela Johnson (APGA).

A case for legislation

Many have called for legislative changes to ensure a quota system that reserves a fraction of electoral positions for women as some African countries such as Rwanda, Senegal and Kenya have addressed the imbalance of women representation in governance through legislation. However, an attempt in that regard suffered a setback in Nigeria in 2021, when the Senate turned down the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South).

Olujimi was forced to step down the bill after some senators raised concerns over possible infringement on Islamic morals. It was the third time the consideration and passage of the bill was frustrated.

It was first introduced in the Eighth Senate in March 2016. The bill sought to guarantee the rights of women to equal opportunities in employment, equal rights to inheritance for both male and female children; equal rights for women in marriage and divorce, equal access to education, property/land ownership and inheritance.

It also sought to protect the rights of widows; guarantee appropriate measures against gender discrimination in political and public life and prohibit violence against women. A similar move was equally rejected by members of the House of Representatives during voting on the amendment of 1999 Constitution earlier this year.

The lawmakers rejected a bill that sought to reserve special seats for women at the National and state Houses of Assembly. The bill was entitled: “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seats for Women at the National and State Houses of Assembly.”

Eight-one lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, while 208 voted against it and 13 members abstained from voting. The lawmakers also rejected a bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the 1999 Constitution to provide for affirmative action for women in political party administration.

Stakeholders speak

President of Women In Politics Forum (WIPF), Barr. Ebere Ifendu, who decried the low number of female candidates contesting the 2023 elections, said the development shows the continuous marginalisation of women in the nation’s political space. Ifendu, who briefed journalists on a report by the forum titled: “Research on Interrogating the Policy Interventions to Increase Women’s Participation in Governance in Nigeria,” averred that “even without conducting elections, 13.5 per cent of states will not have female representatives at the Senate while 2.7 per cent of states will have no female representation at the House of Representatives.”

She, therefore, charged the executive arm of government to ensure compliance with the minimum 35 per cent affirmative action in appointive positions into public offices, in conformity with the National Gender Policy and the judgement of the Federal High Court.

To voters, she charged: “We urge the electorate to ensure that they lend their voices to promote the cause of an inclusive democracy to ensure that women, youths and people with disabilities are included in governance and leadership of our country Nigeria.”

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kaduna State, Dr. Asmau Maikudi, who spoke in the same vein, while addressing a sensitisation and enlightenment meeting with women contestants and other stakeholders in the state, last week, called for more political support and political position for Nigerian women. Her words: “Women constitute slightly more than half of the world population.

Their contribution to the socio-economic development of societies is also more than half as compared to that of men by virtue of our triple roles in the productive, reproductive and community management spheres. “Yet our participation in formal political structures and processes, where decisions regarding the use of societal resources generated by both men and women are made, remains insignificant, as we have just seen in the National Assembly’s decision to reject affirmative action in the constitution.

“There’s no gain saying that women in positions of leadership have shown competence and diligence in their service. Any nation that does not recognise its women and their capacity is doomed to failure. Women need men to support them to achieve their full potential and bring in their expertise to move the country forward.

“Despite many national and international conventions, resolutions and agreements of which Nigeria is a signatory, Nigerian women have still remained backward and neglected. We are not given our right position in organizations both politically and socially.

“As at August 1, 2022, women constituted over 50 per cent of the electorate that registered for the CVR nationwide. I, therefore urge you (women) to support each other as the surest way to success in the 2023 elections.

We have the numbers. “Nigerian policy makers should note that the continued marginalization of women in Nigeria is a huge detriment to its efforts to grow as a stable and democratic nation. Any democratisation process that fails to incorporate a gender perspective is a flaw.”

No doubt, most Nigerian women believe in the promise of an equitable and just political union that consolidates the diverse strengths of the country’s people and which harnesses the vast untapped resources of the nation for the common good.

However, such promise will remain a mirage until the contribution of these women to the stability, peace and progress of Nigeria gets recognition and reward it deserves by granting them more opportunities in politics and governance.

