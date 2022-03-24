News

2023: Politicians must prioritise health needs of Nigerians – Experts

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Experts in the health sector have called on politicians to, as a matter of necessity, prioritise the health care needs of Nigerians as they gear up for the general election scheduled to hold next year. The experts spoke yesterday in Abuja at an executive lunch/advocacy meeting to mobilise support for the implementation of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) in Nigeria, organised by Gem- Hub in collaboration with the African Health Budget Network (AHBN).

According to the Coordinator, AHBN, Dr. Aminu Magashi, on-going plans of engaging political parties on the need to invest massively in the health sector were underway, even as simple messages have already been drafted targeting political actors at the states and national. He said: “We have messages for the health sector to engage all the political parties and the political actors.

“Currently we are discussing innovative ways to engage them and we are well aware that all the political parties are going to hold national and state congresses. “This is one way all our messages would reach out to them and they are simple messages to invest more on the young people, women and children. “Let them show the value of politics. Don’t forget that health should be at the table, it is on the concurrent list, that is both national and state level and so we are ready to engage with the political actors.”

 

Leave a Reply

