News Top Stories

2023: Politicians must understand what ordinary Nigerians want –Kukah

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev Matthew Kukah, has said that Nigerian politicians seeking elective offices must understand the needs of the people they want to lead. Speaking on Channels Television programme Politics Today, yesterday, Bishop Kukah said the demands and needs of Nigerians are not different from the needs of people across the world. He said the people want to live in a secure environment, send their children to school and have a conducive environment to operate.

Kukah said Nigeria does not need a religious president but someone who understands the complexity of the challenges facing the country. He said: “I’m not looking for a president of Nigeria that is Christian or Catholic who will for example turn a lot of the challenges we are facing upside down and begin to punish other people for the sins they didn’t commit.

“So, I’m not hoping that a Christian will be president and say it is time to do what those who came before us did. When you raise this issue, this is the kind of story you hear from the people in government that Jonathan did this and that, so the fact that we didn’t succeed suggests clearly that we didn’t prepare for this examination. “And the lesson we take away is that I believe that Buhari is a good man and has done his best but his best is not enough. And his best speaks to the level of his preparedness and his ability to assemble a team. “We don’t have a political elite in Nigeria and we don’t have a political culture in Nigeria because almost everybody contesting an election in Nigeria goes between two to three political parties. So, what we have are mere people who are desperate to do anything to access this honey pot and get to power.

“We don’t have a political elite with constant ideology and principles, how often do you hear people say the manifesto of our party was written in my bedroom? This suggests very clearly that the kind of leaders that we require to build a political culture does not exist in Nigeria. “So, every political party in our country is supposed to derive their inspiration from Chapter Two of our constitution that promises us all the goodies that we want. But we are hearing persistently of things that are contrary to the constitution such as if the constitution is the supreme law of the land, can you slaughter somebody because he has offended your culture or religion and get away with it? Is it possible if we are living under the same constitution?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

African leaders talk to Putin over Ukraine crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senegal’s President Macky Sall, who is the current head of the African Union (AU), has spoken to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to urge a “lasting” ceasefire in Ukraine. He is the second African leader to reveal that he has spoken to Putin – the other is Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, reports the BBC. […]
News Top Stories

Okowa To Tinubu: Delta not for sale for ATM politics like Lagos

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA

The Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has taken the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to the cleaners for campaigning against him in the state that his administration woefully failed in developmental strides. The governor categorically told Tinubu, supported by the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo- Agege, who […]
News Top Stories

S’West PDP: Intrigues, anxiety as Makinde, Fayose test might in Osogbo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

    After months of aborted reconciliations, legal fireworks and series of postponement, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is finally set to hold its congress in the South- West zone of the party in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, today.   About 756 delegates are expected to cast their votes to fill 21 positions for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica