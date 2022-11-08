News

2023: Politicians tasked on a United Africa orientation

Politicians vying for public offices in the forthcoming polls have been urged to be proactive in actualizing the reality of a united Africa.

In a release, the arrowhead of God’s kingdom on Earth, Elder Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi (Orunmila) said: “It’s about time those vying for public offices in the forthcoming general elections started focusing on the larger picture of a United Africa with a view to solving most of the problems that we face as Africans.

“Africa is blessed with a large expanse of uncultivated arable land. We have the manpower to cultivate the land. But the majority of our youths, who should be empowered to çultivate the land are seeking white-collar jobs in the cities and many of them are street urchins contributing to the idle workforce that is fuelling the congestion in the cities.

“The political elites in Nigeria instead of subsiding costs of food production (which is more important) are busy pushing large sums of money into fuel subsidy.

“Large-scale investment in mechanized farming will assist in fuelling the drive towards providing cheap and affordable food to the majority of Africans.

“Our communal living pattern in Africa will be used as the foundation on which investment in small-scale agricultural cultivation and animal husbandry will be established.

“Every family should strive as much as possible to invest in a small vegetable garden, à small poultry, piggery, snailery, rabbitry or fish pond to provide food on their table and sell the excess to their needy neighbours at reasonable prices.

“The Welfarist Society of the United African States (WSUAS) is focused on bringing together people of All Races and other divides to contribute to the development of a New World in Africa. The mandate from the Creator is that WSUAS should partner with large-scale investors in encouraging them to invest on the continent with a promise of 75% of the profit of all Ventures going to them, 20% going to the African Development Bank while 5% going to Orunmila as the facilitator.

“Africa is one of the richest continents in mineral resources. WSUAS as Divinely Guided by Orunmila will supervise the mining of these Resources with 62.5% of profits going back to the development of the host community, 35% going into the coffers of the African Development Bank and 2.5% going to Orunmila as facilitation fees.

“Insecurity in Africa is mostly fuelled by the fight for Arable land by herders. Religious contentions, nepotism, ethnicity, struggles for control of mineral-rich land, illiteracy, etc.

“We all need to accommodate one another as Africans and drop every divides in the Society that makes us fight and kill each other.

Africans should appreciate that before the advent of the Bible and the Quaran, our ancestors worshipped the Creator. Let us drop religious contentions along the Christian and Muslim divides.

“Nepotism and Ethnicity should be avoided by putting square pegs in square holes ensuring that Merit is our Watchword”

 

