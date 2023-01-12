2023: Politicians who’ll shape polls in Ebonyi

UCHENNA INYA writes on the multiple party contests in Ebonyi State and personalities who will shape the outcome of the polls in the 2023 general election

The forthcoming general election promises to be historic in Ebonyi State because it is the first time about five strong political parties are contesting for the governorship and other positions in the state. Since the return of democracy in 1999, only two major parties always contested elective positions in Ebonyi State but this year, a total of 14 parties, out of which five are very strong, will be contesting the various positions in the state. The five parties are Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Action Alliance has a former Commissioner for Works and Transport in the state, Engr. Chukwuma Nwandugo as its sponsor and governorship candidate. APC has Governor Dave Umahi as sponsor and the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Nwifuru as the governorship candidate, while APGA has a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Bernard Odoh as sponsor and governorship candidate. On the other hand, Labour Party has Chief Edward Nkwegu, who flew the party’s ticket in in 2015 as the 2023 governorship candidate and sponsor, while PDP has a business mogul, Chief Chukwuma Odii as its candidate for the governorship election.

Dave Umahi

The Ebonyi governor is a politician to beat in the 2023 elections in the state. He was a presidential aspirant of his party, APC, but later settled for the party’s Ebonyi South senatorial ticket. He has the incumbent senator, Michael Ama Nnachi of the PDP; a former House of Representatives member, Chief Linus Okorie of the Labour Party and Chief Ifeanyi Eleje of APGA to contend with for the senatorial seat. But Umahi, who is the chairman of South East Governors Forum, believes that he has both capacity and experience to represent not only Ebonyi South in the Senate, but the entire Ebonyi State and the South East in general. Besides securing the senatorial ticket of the APC, the governor single handedly made the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Nwifuru, the governorship candidate of the party.

Without him, Nwifuru wouldn’t have emerged the candidate as Chief Elias Mbam, the immediate past chairman of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) would have grabbed the ticket because of his contact and resources. Prior to the APC primaries in the state, the party was divided into two factions; one loyal to Umahi and the other to Mbam. The two factions had their aspirants for various positions ranging from House of Assembly to governorship and they held parallel primaries but only the candidates from the Umahi faction were recognized by the National Working Committee of the party as authentic candidates of the party in the state for the 2023 general election. With this, the party’s structure is in the governor’s pocket and all the candidates of the APC in Ebonyi State are depending on him for victory.

Anyim Pius Anyim

The former Senate President and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) is another big politician in the state, who will play a role in shaping the 2023 general election in the state that prides itself as the “Salt of the Nation.” But for the crisis that has almost polarized the PDP in the state, the party’s struc-ture would have been in his pocket like Umahi.

He supported the senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone, Obinna Ogba, for the governorship ticket but a business mogul, Chief Ifeanyi Odii, who joined the race very late, grabbed the ticket. Other aspirants, who identified with Odii also emerged the candidates of the PDP for the other elective positions in the state. During the primaries in which the party was further divided into three factions; one loyal to the member representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Edwin Nwonu who is now APGA House of Representatives candidate for the constituency, the other to Ogba and the third to Odii, some prominent politicians and National Assembly members in the state dumped the Anyim/Ogba faction and joined the Odii faction. Among them is Senator Sam Egwu of Ebonyi North and Senator Michael Ama Nnachi of Ebonyi South, who joined the Odii faction and got their return tickets. The Anyim/Ogba faction lost completely as none of its members got ticket in the party for elective positions. But Odii after coming out from series of court cases against him over the primaries of the party, started making peace with aggrieved stakeholders of the party includ-ing Anyim, Ogba and other prominent leaders of the party. It was said that part of the conditions Anyim gave Odii for true reconciliation was to allow some of his loyalists who are already in political position to go back to their seats to assuage their grievances to enable the party win the 2023 elections and Odii agreed, which accounted why the former Senate President’s political son and member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency, Hon. Livinus Makwe getting the ticket that was earlier secured by the deputy speaker of the state Assembly, Jerry Obasi.

Sam Egwu

The former governor of Ebonyi State (1999-2007) has remained popular in the politics of the state since he left office. He is contesting for the third term to represent Ebonyi North Senatorial District. The former minister of Education, however, has a hurdle to scale to realise his ambition. The Izzi people of the state are insisting that they should be allowed to produce the next senator of Ebonyi North and and the next governor of the state and they have the governorship and senatorial tickets of APC and LP. The Speaker of the state Assembly, Nwifuru, who is contesting the governorship position on the platform APC; a former state chairman of the PDP, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, holds the party’s senatorial ticket, while a former local government caretaker committee chairman, Chief Anselem Enigwe is holding that of LP senatorial ticket.

Francis Nwifuru

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of APC is a three term state lawmaker. Nwifuru was not known in the polity until he contested House of Assembly in 2011 and won and was elected the deputy chief whip of the Assembly. In 2015, he returned to the Assembly and became the speaker. In 2019, Nwifuru also contested the State House of Assembly to continue to represent Izzi West constituency and won. He was also elected the speaker, a position he is currently occupying. He has enjoyed cordial relationship with Governor Umahi. This may have accounted why the governor tipped him as his successor and ensured that he secured the APC governorship ticket. Since he picked the APC governorship ticket, Nwifuru who is from Ebonyi North Senatorial District, has been reaching out to the masses to seek for their support.

Ifeanyi Odii

Odii is the wonder boy of Ebonyi PDP. He is from Isu Onicha in Onicha Local Government area of Ebonyi South Senatorial District. He almost left the party when its structure was controlled by the senator representing Ebonyi Central, Obinna Ogba, and had his eyes on the governorship ticket of the party at that time. Ogba had the support from notable leaders of the party in the state, including Anyim and a former National Vice Chairman of the party (South East), Chief Ali Odefa, among other stakeholders but he lost the ticket to Odii, who was the aspirant to pick the PDP governorship form. Although the two parallel primaries produced Odii and Ogba as governorship candidates, the former triumphed in court. And since he snatched the ticket and party structure from Ogba, he has been meeting the party stakeholders to support him in the governorship race. He has also been holding meeting to strengthen the party and unify it. Odii is of the view that Ebonyi North should be allowed to produce the next governor of the state in line with the Charter of Equity for the governorship position.

Stanley Emegha

Though Emegha has been in politics for some time, he became popular and influential when Umahi became the governor of Ebonyi State, following his appointment as Special Assistant to the governor on Internal Security and later as commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution. He was also made Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC when Umahi defected to the APC and the governor ensured that Okoro-Emegha became the substantive chairman of the party, a position he is currently occupying in addition to being the special security consultant to the state government. Emegha who hails from Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state is a grassroots politician. He is strong, young and vibrant and has popularised APC in the state. He has brought back some stakeholders who felt aggrieved and left the party, and has vowed that APC will clear on the seats in the state in the general election and has been campaigning vigorously for the party.

Ama Nnachi

Nnachi is the senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP. He is contesting for a second term although Afikpo South, his local government, has been in the Red Chambre since 12 years against the rules in Ebonyi South that a local government in the zone should not be in the Senate for more than four years. If Nnachi succeeds in winning in the forthcoming polls, Afikpo South will make history in Ebonyi South that has five local governments as it would have been in the Senate for 16 years by 2027. Nnachi was singlehandedly picked by Umahi to contest the 2019 general election and ensured that he won the election. He was picked by Umahi at the dying minutes of PDP primaries. The governor was initially supporting a former commissioner for Finance in his administration, Dr. Dennis Ekumankama, but dumped him and switched his support for Nnachi. At the moment, Umahi and Nnachi are no longer together, politically. Nnachi, a quite politician will be a hard nut to crack in 2023. He is among the politicians to watch in the general election.

Chinedu Ogah

Ogah is a former PDP Youth Leader in the state during Chief Martin Elechi’s administration. He was very influential in the Elechi administration but later defected to APC and contested for House of Representatives position to represent Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency. His PDP rival, Chief Lazarus Ogbee was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ogah challenged the election at the tribunal, which declared him winner of the election. The Court of Appeal affirmed the judgement of the tribunal. During the 2019 presidential election, it was only in Ikwo Local Government Area, where Ogah hails from that APC won. The PDP won the other 12 local government areas. Ogah, who is the deputy chairman of the House Committee Chairman on Poverty Alleviation, has vowed to deliver the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the way he delivered President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 in Ikwo.

Iduma Igariwey

A two term member of House of Representatives representing Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency and former local government chairman, Igariwey is not only popular in his constituency, but the state in general. His party, PDP, is on ground in his constituency and all the stakeholders of the party have endorsed him for a third term because of his performance. The deputy chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, has been campaigning vigorously for his party and his reelection. During the flag-off of Ebonyi South campaign of the party in Itim Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state, Igariwey vowed that PDP will win the general election in the state. He said everybody is seeing what is happening in Ebonyi State, how everything is going, so and if there is any state that needs change, it is Ebonyi. He added that the only party that can bring that change in Ebonyi is PDP.

Bernard Odoh

The professor of Geophysics is the governorship candidate of APGA. In 2015, Odoh was Ebonyi North senatorial candidate of APGA but lost to the candidate of the PDP. Because of the impact he made during that election, Umahi appointed him SSG, a position he later resigned, citing bad and antipeople policies of the state government as his reasons.

In 2019, Odoh contested the governorship primary of the APC. He lost the party’s ticket to Senator Sonni Ogbuorji, who was defeated by Governor Umahi. Odoh remained in the party but left when Umahi joined the party two years ago. Odoh joined APGA in 2022 and picked the governorship ticket of the party. He is young, vocal and a grassroots mobilizer.

He is also popular, especially in his Ezza clan, one of the largest in the state. He has the support of core Ezza people but lack of resources is his major problem. His popularity has also reduced apparently because of zoning in the state most Ebonyi indigenes are canvassing for power shift to Ebonyi North, which produced the governor of the state in 1999 and 2007 Odoh is from Ebonyi Central that had its own turn on the position in 2007 and 2015, while Ebonyi South is currently occupying the position which it started in 2015 and will finish its eight years this 2023.

Edward Nkwegu

Nkwegu is the governorship candidate of Labour Party. He was the candidate of the party for the position in 2015 but lost the election to Governor Dave Umahi. After that election, he defected to APC. He contested the party’s primaries for this year’s general election but did not make it.

He joined Labour Party after the primaries. He was named the governorship candidate of the party by the National Working Committee of the party after a mop up primary but the state chairman of the party, Oko Eze, who claimed that he won the ticket went to court, which affirmed him the candidate of the party for the general election.

But Nkwegu, an industrialist and multi-billionaire, is insisting that he remains the governorship candidate of the parry and that it is his name that was published by INEC for the general election. Both Nkwegu and Eze have been posting campaign posters and erecting billboards as governorship candidates of the party. Nkwegu is influential and more popular than Eze because of his contact, resources and experience. He is leading the Obedient Movement in the state and mobilizing massive support for the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

Emmanuel Onwe

A United Kingdom trained lawyer, Senator Emmanuel Onwe is a former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation during Governor Umahi’s first tenure. He had earlier represented Ebonyi Central in the Senate on the platform of the PDP. A grassroots politician who has the support of youths, women and the less privileged because of the programmes he initiated and sponsored that touched their lives when he held political and appointive position, Onwe is the senatorial candidate of APGA for Ebonyi Central senatorial election.

He is from the same zone with the party’s governorship candidate (Odoh), which is a boost to his ambition apart from the popularity he has in the zone and the entire state. Besides, Onwe who hails from Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, one of the largest councils in the state, has been endorsed by an average Ikwo person apart from the support he is getting from many Ezza people for contesting on the platform of APGA, through which their son, Odoh, is running for the governorship.

