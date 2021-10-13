News

2023: Politics of exclusion, threat to Nigeria’s existence –Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has urged Nigerians to avoid politics of exclusion. According to him, politics of exclusion is a threat to the co-existence. Mohammed, who spoke at presentation of a book by frontline journalist Dr. Amanze Obi, said zero-sum politics of exclusion and alienation had brought out the worst in Nigerians. He called for a “return to the politics of accommodation and shared values, as the only way to build the future we desire for our children”.

The governor also advocated a national dialogue to address the question of nation building and social cohesion. Mohammed commend-ed the author for his literary interventions on national issues. He said Obi through his “several incisive articles and commentaries provided a rallying point for stimulating intellectual discourse on the path to national greatness and survival”.

He added: “I am proud that as Nigeria stands precariously on the edge of a national dilemma, perching perilously on the cliff, Amanze with whom I share the kindred spirit of being an English Language graduate and journalist, has provided another opportunity, for the nation to chart a path to redemption and progress.”

