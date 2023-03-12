2023 poll, a mandate robbery that won’t stand, says Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi speaks on the controversies trailing the presidential election held on February 25, 2023. In this chat with journalists in Abuja, Obi declares that his party won the election but was robbed of its mandate and is heading to the court to reclaim it. ONWUKA NZESHI was there

You’ve said that your mandate was stolen and that you will go to court to reclaim it. What are the claims you’re taking to court?

If I tell you what my claims are here, I don’t know what I will be telling the court. We have passed that stage. We were asked to go to the court. Is that not what they said? So, let’s go there. Remember that I’m Obidient; I want to obey them. I’m going to go where I’m directed to go.

There, you will see where and how the election was rigged. But just to give you an insight; in 2015, the number of registered voters was about 67 million and about 29.4 million voted. In 2019, that tally increased to about 84 million voters and about 28.4 million voted. We were told that about 11 million registered in 2022 which brought the number of registered voters to about 93 million. Out of this number, only 87 million voters collected their PVCs due to the difficulties in the process of PVC collection.

Guess what? Only about 23 million voted. You can see how Nigeria works. We had an increase of 11 million fresh voters and the number of those who voted dropped sharply by over 20 per cent instead of increasing. The reason for this drop is the manipulation and reduction, removal and inputs of votes here and there. Otherwise the number of those who voted in (penultimate) Saturday’s election ought to have increased. It didn’t increase because people were busy doing what is wrong and we have chosen to challenge this rascality for the sake of the future of our country.

The fact that Nigeria cannot conduct a hitch-free election 63 years after independence is something everybody should reflect on. An unexamined life is not worth living and we can’t go on like this. We saw your running mate and party leaders holding joint press conferences with their counterparts from the PDP and other political parties. Are you in an alliance with them now? We are not in any alliance. We are just discussing and working in partnership with any Nigerian who feels hurt like we do. I have said it before and I want to repeat it that I believe that the process by which people get anywhere is respected.

As a person, I’ve had a school award me a professorial position and you can go and see my reply to them. I said that I can’t be because I’ve not gone through the process of being a professor. The process through which people come into any place is far more fundamental than what they do there. We must elect people who have the moral authority to govern the people because of the process they passed through to power. If we use the process we have today, tell me how we can deal with the train hijackers, armed robbers and the kidnappers?

There are calls on you and others to call the President-elect to congratulate him. Have you called him?

I’ve not made any calls to anybody. I’m not against making calls. Everybody that is involved in this, even the two main contenders, I’ve always said, are my elder brothers because they are far my seniors in age. In fact they should actually be my fathers, so I respect them. If they call me and want me to see them, I’ll see them. But on this issue (election), I’m challenging the process.

In recent times the judiciary has been grappling with integrity issues. Do you have faith in the courts?

We saw your running mate and party leaders holding joint press conferences with their counterparts from the PDP and other political parties. Are you in an alliance with them now?

We are not in any alliance. We are just discussing and working in partnership with any Nigerian who feels hurt like we do. I have said it before and I want to repeat it that I believe that the process by which people get anywhere is respected. As a person, I’ve had a school award me a professorial position and you can go and see my reply to them. I said that I can’t be because I’ve not gone through the process of being a professor. The process through which people come into any place is far more fundamental than own children, I’m sure that they will deliver justice.

What specific reliefs would you be seeking when you get to court?

Like I said earlier, we’re not yet in court. They’ve asked me to go to court and I want to go to court. I don’t want to answer questions on my way to court. I want to go to court

Are you under any pressure to go to court or not to go to court?

Not at all. I can tell you, nobody will ever put me under pressure when I challenge misconduct, rascality or illegal process. It’s not about me, it’s about the society our children would live in and I want people to understand that I’m challenging a process that is faulty, a process that is wrong. It could be anybody. It is not about anything. So, there’s no pressure. Nobody has brought any pressure on me and I know they will not.

In pursuing your case, are you going to reach out to the international community?

Unless on invitation, I’m not engaging any international body or the international community because I feel this is a Nigerian problem. I think it’s time we should start solving our problems. Elections have been conducted in all parts of Africa and nobody had ever seen anything near what we are going through here. So, I’m not consulting anybody outside Nigeria.

The outcome of last Saturday’s election has made so many people sad but there is another election coming. What is your party doing to ensure your supporters participate in the next round of elections?

We need to still go round to appeal to our youths. It’s a long distance journey and they have to know that I’m committed to going through this journey with them. It’s not going to be a one day journey but no matter how long the night may be, there will be daybreak. I want to show them there would be day. We have to go through this darkness because I know that we are not going to ask these people to leave easily. That’s why they are there. That structure of criminality can’t go overnight; that structure of destruction can’t go overnight; that structure that has kept 133 million people living in multidimensional poverty can’t go overnight; that structure that has kept 95 million people living in abject poverty can’t go overnight and a structure that has created over 20 million out of school children can’t go overnight. All we need to do is to show commitment and resilience by using all our resources and energy to pursue this case. One thing I can assure them is that I’m not going away. I’ll be at the forefront as we walk through this darkness until there’s daybreak. It’s simple. I know the courts will do the right thing. The future of their children is at stake. I had an experience just today and I told my chairman. Whenever I meet a young person, I choose to talk with them. I always want to know what that young person is doing for a living. So, you’ll see me talking to them. Just this morning, I went somewhere with the chairman of our party and a young lady was to boil water for me to make tea. I said I will do it. She insisted that she would do it. She was worried and almost in tears that I lost the election and I asked her what’s your name? She called her name. What state are you from? She said she is from Nasarawa. Where did you go to school? She said she went to the University of Jos. What do you do? She said she has no job. She graduated since 2018. So, what are you trying to do? She told me she learnt how to bake. So why did you leave baking and come here to be serving tea? She said she doesn’t give N75, 000 to buy an oven.

You sound very optimistic in spite of the situation. Where do you draw your inspiration and motivation?

I draw inspiration from my daily encounters with people. Like the young lady has no N75,000 to buy an oven when people like me can sit down in a place and drink a bottle of wine that would cost about the same price. In the same country, where some people have stolen billions of public funds that would have bought an oven for that young graduate. I said that I want us to build a new Nigeria where the youths will have hope. But we can’t build the new Nigeria unless we do the right thing so that others can emulate how to do the right thing. We have to teach them how to do the right thing. I have had the opportunity to do what other people are doing and you’ve seen it from my experience in the corporate world, where I chaired corporations including the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) to my being Governor of a state. I had the opportunity to do what other people are doing but I didn’t do it because I had to show an example. I used the resources of the state for public good. We need to ask those who are in positions of authority to do the right thing for the country. If we have a security man, he should know his job. If we ask somebody to conduct an election, he should do the right thing. I have been an election observer in some West African countries; we didn’t see anything near this. Is this what we spent billions to do? Hey! Wait a minute! We should have used those billions to do something else and announce what we announced. This young girl would have had an oven and they would do the announcement.

The ECOWAS Election observers have reported that the election was largely peaceful, free and fair. What do you have to say about this verdict?

Throughout my comments, I didn’t want to bring in the comments of the election observers because there are many of them like the European Union Election Observation Mission, National Democratic Institute, International Republican Institute and so many others. Some have said our last election fell below standard and was rigged while some have said, well, the election is not so bad.

So, let us leave the election observers and talk about what Nigerians think about the election. This is essentially a Nigerian thing and I want to hear Nigerians. While we respect the opinions of those who are visiting us, it is a Nigerian problem. I’m talking about how Nigerians feel. I’ve been to Ghana and witnessed their election. The earlier we start saying things are wrong when it’s wrong, the better for everyone and Africa will become better. It doesn’t matter if what happened here in Nigeria, we have to teach ourselves the truth. This is very unfair. This is the least expected of us.

There are fears that your supporters across the country may be gearing up for mass protests. What are you doing to restrain them from taking to the streets?

For the purpose of your understanding, I’ve never called for any other thing but peace. When I made my general comments, if you could recall, I asked people to go about their normal businesses peacefully. Since that election, I’ve never done anything to show that I don’t want peace. I believe in a very peaceful Nigeria. I’ve had several phone calls where I asked people to remain calm and peaceful, but that has nothing to do with our resolve to challenge the outcome of the election. I’m challenging the process. If the process is faulty, it’s faulty. In fact you can’t build peace on a faulty foundation.

It has never happened anywhere in the world. The foundation has to be there for peace to prevail. It is that faulty foundation that I am challenging. I’m pleading with you to understand our position on this matter. It is not about me, it is not about you but about the future of the society. It is about the future generations of Nigerians. The society has to be built on the foundations of honesty, transparency, justice, fairness. We went into an election where somebody said this is the route we are going to go, this is how we are going to get there and we all followed the track.

Suddenly, in that long distance journey, the referee changed the rule of the game and somebody jumped to the front and claimed victory. My brother, there is a process of being anything you want to be. If you want to be a Professor, you must learn how to teach; if you want to be a doctor, you go and read medicine; you cannot be a lawyer and suddenly want to be conferred with a doctorate in law. There is a process. Lawyers go to Law School before they begin to practice. I cannot be awarded a Senior Advocate of Nigeria today because there is a process. It is what makes the society orderly.

What is your message to the millions of Nigerians who feel sad about the turn of events in the last few days?

This journey, I’m totally committed to it and I will walk through with you. I know how disillusioned you are, but don’t be dismayed. The people we are dealing with have made up their mind that we won’t succeed but we have also made up our mind that we will succeed. I assure you that we will recover our mandate because our will is bigger than theirs and the God we worship will see us through because he knows we are doing the right thing. So, go out massively on Saturday, March 18, vote for the right persons, vote for the Labour Party. I know it is not easy because I know how you’re feeling after what happened last Saturday.

I’ve never had a situation where I feel emotional. I’ve seen young people all over the place, crying and telling me they will leave this country. They say they can no longer stay. So, I feel the pain, but I’m preaching to all of them, please stay because I’m not going away. I’m going to stay with you and I assure you that we will overcome. They won’t be there when the day comes, but we will be there.

This interview was conducted before the presidential candidate went to court

