2023 Poll Aftermath: PDP Lagos Suspends Chairman, Deputy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has ratified the suspension of the state Chairman, Philip Aivoji and his deputy, Benedict Felix Tai, pending the outcome of a court case instituted against them.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, said the Vice Chairman of West Senatorial District, Sunday Olaifa, would assume the office of the chairman pending the outcome of the court case in an acting capacity.

The party also constituted a seven-man disciplinary committee in accordance with section 57, sub-section 1 and 2 of the party’s constitution. The committee members include Chief Abayomi Kuye, who is the chairman; Isiaka Shodiya; Princess M. A. Coker; Kayode Ariwayo; Femi Oluokun; Segun Oriyomi and Esther Edesiri Egbi.

“The post-election disciplinary committee is expected to report back to the State Working Committee in one week. “The embattled chairman and his deputy were part of the eleven remaining members and since they can’t adjudicate in their own case, only nine members were left to take decisions, and the five members named above attended today’s meeting and ratified the decisions taken.

“Please note that the action taken by the State Working Committee was done in accordance with the PDP constitution and is meant to rebuild and reposition PDP in Lagos State.

