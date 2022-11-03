News

2023 Poll: Anambra youths hold 6,000-man prayer rally

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Youths in Anambra State have concluded arrangements to hold a one-day prayer rally ahead of the 2023 general election in the country. The proposed rally would have in attendance all political and non-political office holders including Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Similarly, the youths have commenced campaigns for the procurement of Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) across the state. According to the National President of Anambra Youth Forum AYPF Comrade Chika Nwosu, the prayer rally has become important in order to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process in the country. He said: “We have mobilized over 6,000 youths of Anambra extraction and in attendance would be serving and non-serving political office holders including the Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi.” Engr. Anthony Aniebue, an executive of the body, said the youths would go a step further to sensitize the electorate on the need to obtain their PVCs. “We cannot hold free and fair elections when we don’t have our Permanent Voters Cards and it is imperative that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should create a favourable process for eligible voters to obtain their voter cards,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

