2023 Poll: INEC bent on destroying democracy, Nigeria –Secondus

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of being on a mission to destroy democracy in Nigeria. Secondus, who expressed this view in Abuja, said that the outcomes of the elections conducted on February 25 and March 18, 2023, have shown that INEC has been working on a script written by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and handed down to him to implement by subverting the will of the people. According to him, the current leadership of INEC had become so visibly compromised and biased that it cannot fulfil its constitutional mandate of delivering free, fair and credible elections.

The former PDP boss, who clocked 68 yesterday, said that he was spending his birthday in supplication to God to save Nigeria from the atrocities of INEC, adding that there was nothing to celebrate when the Nigerians were passing through unprecedented hardship. “It’s sacrilegious for anybody who has been part of this country since 2015 under the APC administration to think that Nigerians will want to vote for APC for any reason.

“It has been INEC versus all the other parties in a democratic setting of multiple parties,” he said. Secondus then charged the judiciary to rise to the huge challenge ahead of them and save Nigeria from going down. He also prayed to God to save Nigeria from being ruined by the inordinate ambition of some desperate politicians bent on destroying the country.

