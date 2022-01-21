2023 poll: Why PDP should consider Austin – Group

A group, the Dekina/ Bassa Youths Vanguard, a supportive group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the party’s leadership not to toy with the option of giving the House of Representatives ticket to Usman Okai Austin. Speaking with New Telegraph in Abuja yesterday, the group said they deemed Austin vibrant to propel the party to victory in the next political dispensation. According to Etuh Damodu Lucky, the leader of the group, “A vibrant voice like Austin is needed to make it easier for the PDP to steal the show against other political parties contesting in the election.” The group, therefore, called on leaders of the party in Dekina/Bassa to emphasise on the need for victory at the general election instead of what they stand to benefit from aspirants who may storm the scene with moneybags.
DHQ: 1,199 terrorists, family members surrendered in 2 weeks
…says 38 insurgents killed within same period Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said a total of 1,199 terrorist suspects, alongside their family members, surrendered to troops prosecuting the counter-insurgency operation in the North East, between October 14 and 29. The Acting Director,Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure at […]
Environment may affect male reproductive function
Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said the living environment could affect male reproductive health. These are the results of a new research, published in the ‘Scientific Reports’. The study, led by scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK, suggested that the environment in which men live may affect their reproductive health. The […]
Constitution review: Over 280 memoranda received from the public –Omo-Agege
Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, yesterday said over 280 memoranda has been received by the Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution from members of the public for consideration. Speaking in a keynote address at a two-day retreat session on the review of the constitution, Omo-Agege said “The sole purpose of […]
