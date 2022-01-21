2023 poll: Why PDP should consider Austin – Group

A group, the Dekina/ Bassa Youths Vanguard, a supportive group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the party’s leadership not to toy with the option of giving the House of Representatives ticket to Usman Okai Austin. Speaking with New Telegraph in Abuja yesterday, the group said they deemed Austin vibrant to propel the party to victory in the next political dispensation. According to Etuh Damodu Lucky, the leader of the group, “A vibrant voice like Austin is needed to make it easier for the PDP to steal the show against other political parties contesting in the election.” The group, therefore, called on leaders of the party in Dekina/Bassa to emphasise on the need for victory at the general election instead of what they stand to benefit from aspirants who may storm the scene with moneybags.

