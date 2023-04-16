2023 Polls: Agitations’ll continue if justice isn’t done –Senator Ibezim

Senator Frank Chukwuma Ibezim, represents Imo North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on the 2023 general elections, warning that insurrection will keep growing in Nigeria, if the Judiciary fails to correct the wrongs perpetrated during the polls, among other critical national issues

As a member of the 9th Assembly, you are one of the Senators that authored the 2022 Electoral Act, and this is a major legacy the Assembly will be leaving behind. However, the outcomes of the 2023 general elections appear to have rubbished that legacy. What’s your take on this?

Well, I have always said that no nation develops without necessity. It doesn’t matter which nation has developed; there were reasons why people had to toil and die including the early man. The cold was too much that the early man didn’t know what to do; so he had to strike two stones, and that’s how light was invented. You come to a country called Nigeria, this country is so blessed, to the extent that there is no serious environmental hazard. So, there is no necessity, and people do what they just want to do. And that’s why corruption is everywhere. Having said that, I will also say that there is necessity because right now more than 70 per cent of our population are 40 years and under; and they are angry, upset, and that is why we have banditry and all manner of criminality because many of them are frustrated and are into drugs and substance abuse, and are therefore, doing all sorts of things. Therefore, right now, it is in our hands. This is one of the reasons the Ninth National Assembly rose up to say enough is enough, this is what we ought to do to get things right. If you remember, there was a time people were talking about electronic transmission. I am a member of the INEC Committee, I am one of those who said that the Constitution has already allowed INEC to use its powers to decide when it feels that transmission can go on or when it feels that it has to do transfer. The truth of the matter is that the Constitution has already given them that power. But if you want us to put a clause and say that INEC must transmit, it’s okay, but I voted against transmission.

Why did you vote against electronic transmission?

I voted against it because you can transmit easily in Imo State but you may not transmit easily in Yobe State. Like in the border cities in the North, you don’t have Nigerian network service working there. Sometimes, service is from neighbouring countries. But INEC in their wisdom called Nigerians and told them that in their own regulations that they are going to do online transmissions. And that is the headache. So, the truth of the matter is that they haven’t done the transmission and Nigerians are now suspicious as a country. But let me quickly tell you now that yes, that was a failing for not doing that but if you look at the election results, you will see that there is a remarkable change; that Nigerians are beginning to say that their votes must count. That is why you have a Peter Obi, who is said not to have a “structure” coming in and shocking Peter Obi himself. This happened because Nigerians decided that they are the structures themselves, and Nigerians decided that they were going to come out and vote. So, Nigerians voted but there is something that you need to understand, if in Lagos State where the President-elect is very popular, you come there where you say that Labour Party won with a margin in the election, and he accepted it, what does that tell you? You can equally say that the result is not right. Everybody is blaming INEC because if INEC didn’t say that it can transmit online, there wouldn’t have been so much anxiety and agitations in the polity. And people are even saying, okay if you cannot transmit online, you can transfer; why has INEC not tried to transfer? But let me explain to you part of what I think is the challenge, if on the election day you start transmitting results of some areas and you cannot transmit result of another area, that is a call for anarchy. Everybody will be thinking, is it because South-East, South South and South West voted for Obi, and you are not releasing the results in Adamawa and other places. So, the truth of the matter is that you cannot write off everything until the legal issues are taken into account, because even we, the lawmakers, when we make law, we do not interpret it in a press Statement.

Do you think that the court is always on the same page when it comes to interpreting the thoughts and intents of the lawmakers when an act of Parliament is subjected to judicial interpretation?

There is where there is usually a serious problem. We can make a law and mean this but when you go to court, the court interprets it differently. And when the court interpretes it differently, the Supreme Court is final. So, we now have to come back to the Chamber and say that this matter that the Court resolved this way is not our intention. That’s why we do amendments to ensure that the matter is made clearer. Nigerians have come out to vote; we should be grateful that we came out to vote. Some of the votes are not counted now in our opinion.

We should put pressure on the Court to be sincere and find out about the INEC rules. The Constitution says that if INEC fails to adhere to its rules, that there are consequences. But where we will have a big issue is when we go to the legal system and the legal system still does it the so-called Nigerian way. And these things are the things I think will bring about anarchy now because I will tell you the truth, you see this country, the population of the majority of the people are forty years and under, and they are bored and frustrated. So, there must be a change. It is either we the leaders of the country decide to advise ourselves on time and keep to the rules of the game, otherwise, this is that necessity that everybody is crying out for. God didn’t allow us to have that necessity, which is a national hazard. But we have foolishly allowed ourselves to have that necessity, which is about 70% of our population being forty years and under and hungry; and that is why we have banditry, terrorism, insurgency and all kinds of antisocial behaviours. And let me tell you, as long as we have not done the right thing, the insurrection will keep growing up. And until we do the right thing, this place will not be governable. Those are the things those of us in the National Assembly saw and we resolved to do the right thing through the Electoral Act 2022, so that Nigeria will be a better place for us to stay. I always tell people, you don’t have to be in a place for too long. I am barely in the Senate for two years but I am fulfilled. And I can tell you why; you have to first of all do the mandate you have been given. Don’t worry about future things; do for now what you can do. If you do the right thing you need to do now, the people can ask you to go and serve them again in future. So, for me, I have come to this Senate and I tell people that I am the Senator and I don’t need to prove anything. A Senator is rated to be a big man right, but if it takes me to go to a director and plead with him to get things for my people, I have no shame at doing that because the important thing is that I have been called to serve my people. And there is time for it. And if I do the right things now, history will be kind to me. And I can tell you, that was what the Senators did in the Ninth Senate. Do you know that, even in trying to do the right thing in the Electoral Act, Senators shot themselves in the feet. But you know the truth, it doesn’t matter, we need to look at those issues and what needs to be corrected will be corrected. But what am saying is that the country is bleeding and every sector in this country, whether primary school teacher or secondary school teacher or a director or those in the National Assembly or those in the Executive, we must ask ourselves questions truly because this is the only country we have; we don’t have another one, and some of us who have been so privileged to have been outside this country know that there is no better place than your own country. So, our best bet right now is now that we are on this cross road, let us believe that the Judiciary will right the wrongs because I can tell you that Nigerian Judiciary is also made up of Nigerians. The Nigeria National Assembly is also Nigerians; those in the Executive arm are Nigerians. So, we know what the issues are. If you don’t want to be kidnapped, put policies that will not encourage kidnapping. Nigerians are not stupid people; Nigerians are very intelligent people. We leave the shores of this country; when we go out there we do very well; the moment we step into this country, it’s business as unusual. And you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that anybody you bring into this Nigeria and the laws are not very effective, will behave the same way. People are not as organised anywhere that does not have organisation. And we are the ones that ought to organise ourselves. If you are in leadership, do your bit; do the right thing and posterity will remember you for good.

You came to the Senate barely two years ago, and the Ninth Assembly is already winding down. Do you think that you accomplished the purpose for which you came to represent your people?

Yes, you are right. I came to the Senate on April 27, 2021. So, I am clocking two years by April 27. I will tell you that I have heard my constituents say, ‘wow, Frank you have done very well!’ And when they say that, what they are saying is, you came in on April 27, and by May/June, you started looking for an opportunity to make sure that we qualify for COVID-19 loan; Frank, you gave 205 constituents opportunity to queue into the N500,000 COVID-19 loan. That was the first of its kind; I don’t think that anybody has been able to do that. We gave about 1,800 of our constituents different packages; whether it is N100,000 Special grants or N60,000 or N30,000. So, we have impacted all the 697 wards. We have also empowered farmers in my constituency. They have taught them about the right breeds and how to plant.

Knowing that this is a rural Senatorial District, we have gone to the major markets and introduced solar street lights there, so that they can sell beyond 7 pm. We have done medical missions of special kinds. We have reached out to the elderly. Coming to what I have done in the Senate, in less than two years of being in the Senate, I have done the IDP bill, which is about the domestication of the African Union and Kampala agreement. That is talking about the refugees and IDPs. We have been able to make Nigerians understand that the IDPs are not only from the North.

People are internally displaced all over Nigeria. In my own area, when they are displaced they go to their relatives, but that does not mean that government should not cater for them. We have also been able to move motions on some problems menacing my people particularly the challenge of power. And that motion was able to help us immensely. Today, we have been able to get through the Ministry of Power and other relevant agencies, approved mobile units and they are drawing the lines from Amalano in Abia to Okigwe, and that one is completed. And they are drawing another one from Umuahia to be able to set up a double transmitting unit, in order to free Owerri. You also talk about my most recent bill on the establishment of Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Nsu, Imo State, which has been passed, and also the National Research Council Bill that I pushed because we need to stamp out plagiarism, and we also need to encourage research work in our institutions and ensure that researches are properly domesticated the way it ought to be. We have to ensure that research are properly funded. Researches done by professors will be authenticated and used appropriately. When we talk about the National Research Council, we now go back to talking about the Federal Orthopedic Hospital in Ihitte Uboma LGA of Imo State. The Orthopedic hospital bill was passed by the Senate on Tuesday, March 21, and is now awaiting presidential assent. Similarly the Project Development Agency Bill (SB. 1097), which I also sponsored, was passed on the same day. I believe strongly that the hospital when established will offer comprehensive care for joint-related ailments and contribute to the health and general well-being of the people I represent and also other neighbouring communities. The Federal Medical Centre in Okigwe, headquarters of Imo North Senatorial District, which has also been passed into law. My Sister, Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha, representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency had initiated the FMC Okigwe Bill and we have to give concurrence when it got to the Senate after my own bill had gone through public hearing. In the area of agriculture, we have a branch of the National Horticulture Institute in Okigwe. And for me, what we need to do is target those national institutions and see what you can do to encourage them and empower them. For instance, if you want to do agriculture and I want to do horticulture, what we do is to bring in our constituents and get those teachers from those institutions to teach them properly how to do the farming. What I did was to ensure that we light up those federal institutions, and also encourage them to go into businesses with the private sector so as to achieve food security. So, that is what we are doing. And that is why we consider the ICT bill very important.

What is your motive behind your recent bill on the Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Nsu, Ehime Mbano, Imo State, which was recently passed on the floor of the Senate?

The importance of Information and Communication Technology in Nation building is not in doubt. It is a veritable avenue for both economic and socio-cultural channels of development. Information Technology helps us to understand the workings of our immediate world. Social media, which is an integral part of ICT, is a major source of modern cultural and entertainment and it requires us to learn and use critical thinking skills. Like Language, ICT helps define how we communicate with one another. Like science, ICT helps to learn proficiency by adopting the leading edge of modern Technology innovation.

Like business, ICT is the major industry and is inextricably involved in commerce. Like philosophy, ICT interprets our world, especially its values and ideas. Like psychology, ICT helps us understand ourselves and others. ICT provides us with a tremendous source of knowledge and a wide range of simulating experiences. Technology is extremely important in the workplace as a means of communication. Today businesses heavily rely on information technology, as it allows businesses to expand more quickly in view of access to proper means of promotion and innovation. Accordingly, all businesses have social network websites that enable service delivery. ICT is the trending best practice the world over today. In view of this, the need for ICT centres of learning cannot be overemphasised. The Bill for an Act to Establish the Institute of Information and Communication Technology Nsu, Ehime-Mbano is for this