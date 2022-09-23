Islam

2023 Polls: Ahmadiyya muslim group urges women to participate actively

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women Group, Lajna Imaillah (the Servants of Allah), has called on Nigerian women to participate actively in the success of the 2023 general elections. This call was made in a communique at the end of the three-day National conference in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. Lajna Imaillah is the female auxiliary body of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at globally comprising of age 16 and above.

The Conference had the theme: National Building and Women of Faith. The Lajna communique recognised the role of women as role models in all sectors of human endeavours, stabilizing the home and the country in general. According to the resolution, “women are National builder, home maker and a force to be reckoned with in the socio-economic and political landscape in Nigeria, with highest number of voters in any elections in the country”.

The group admonished women to vote for capable leaders at all levels and women candidates with proven integrity. Highpoints of the three-day gathering covered Quranic and speech competitions, deliberations on topical issues germane to national development and inter- faith harmony, medical outreach, visit to the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria, FOMWAN, orphanage home, Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo state, BCOS, and the Olubadan palace for royal blessings.

Speaking at the convention, Hajia Taofeeqah Fagbolade, Sadr, Head, Lajnal imaillah enjoined women to uphold the best moral behaviours and guidance as stipulated in the Holy Quran and Hadith. She states that “women should be a moral compass and conscience of the society who will continue to enjoin good and eschew evil in the environment”. Dignitaries at the event included the Iyaloja of Ibadan Land, Alhaja Atere Aminat Bamidele (Perm. Sec. Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources) represented the State Head of Service, Alhaja Sefiya Oyediran (Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, Ibadan). Others are Alhaja Modinat Akanni (Deputy Chief Registrar, Oyo State Judicial Service Commission), International Amirah of Criterion, and Alhaja Muslimat Ademola (CEO, Qibla Group of Schools, Ibadan). Also in attendance were the representatives of Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) and Traditional Osun Worshippers, Ibadan, Oyo State.

 

Our Reporters

Islam

Nigerian Muslim’s population to hit 117m by 2030

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Population of Muslim in Nigeria has been projected to increase to about 117 million in 2030. A report by Pew Research Centre stated that Nigeria will have a slight Muslim majority by 2030. According to the report, Muslims are expected to make up 51.5 per cent of the population in 2030, up from 47.9 per […]
Islam

Again, Muslim groups make case for Palestine

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Human rights organisations in Nigeria have again called on the United Nations and all people of good conscience to protect the Palestinians’ rights to life and property. The groups, at a joint press conference last weekend in Lagos, said wanton killing of innocent Palestinians, destruction of property and illegal occupation by the Israeli government must […]
Islam

Criterion to Parents: Train your wards islamically

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the rate of domestic violence and poor knowedge of Islam among Muslim children in the country, the association of Muslim Women in Business and Professions, has charged Muslim parents to strive to train their children islamically, saying knowledge of Islam goes a long way to shape children’s life. They also expressed concerns that […]

