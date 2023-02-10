2023 Polls: A’Ibom Christian Association calls for active, peaceful participation

…disassociates self, churches from protests, incitements

Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on church leaders and all Christians in the state to actively participate in the 2023 general elections.

In an Advisory, endorsed by its Chairman, Bishop (Dr.) Christian Nyong, CAN, indicated that the right to freely participate in political and electoral processes is constitutionally guaranteed, and is not in any way against the dictates of the Christian faith, and therefore, called on Church leaders to undertake voter education.

However, notwithstanding the call for active participation, CAN said in the advisory that: “Church leaders are not to undertake actions, or partake in activities that are capable of inciting civil unrest, or causing a breach of public peace,” adding that: “They must be sensitive to the concentrated anger that has been triggered by the fallout of recent economic policies and fuel scarcity in our country, which have foisted an unprecedented level of despondency on our land.”

While advising that no protest be contemplated, the Christian body urged Christian leaders to “pray fervently for peace throughout this period and also counsel their members to earnestly seek and pursue peace.”

Restating the belief that power belongs to God, CAN cautioned candidates “to be civil and temperate in their utterances during electioneering,” noting that inflammatory or incendiary utterances by politicians can derail the democratic process.

In addition, the Christian body advised: “Church leaders not to yield to the entreaties of desperate politicians who are making efforts to penetrate the ranks of the Church with a view to influencing the clergy to mobilize their adherents for politically motivated protests and demonstrations.”

It therefore, pledged to partner with security agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace, in order to forestall “every attempt to use religion and Church as a tool for destruction and insecurity.”

