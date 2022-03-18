2023 Polls: Army launches Operation Safe Conduct

As part of measures to emplace a conducive environment for the 2023 general elections, the Nigerian Army has launched a fresh exercise codenamed, Operation Safe Conduct. Chief of Army Staff, Lt- Gen. Faruk Yahaya, who made the disclosure at the closing ceremony of the COAS Quarter Conference in Abuja,yesterday, vowed the resolve of the Service to remain apolitical, neutral and impartial, while aiding civil authorities in the discharge of their duties.

The Army Chief said: “As we carry out our constitutional duties of maintaining peace and security in aid of civil authority across the country, let me emphasize that we should all remain professional and glaringly apolitical. “We should also continue to uphold human right principles in the conduct of our operations in tandem with the Constitution and our Rules of Engagement.

“This is particularly important as the activities outlined in the Independent National Electoral Commission calendar gathers steam. “In line with our constitutional responsibilities, we will continue to provide conducive and secured environment for the conduct of the general elections through Operation Safe Conduct in aid to civil authority. “I also want to reaffirm the commitment and unalloyed loyalty of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to the President, Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

