2023 Polls: Atiku, Obi, others victims of overconfidence, complacency –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and other contestants for the position of the president in the 2023 presidential elections were victims of over confidence. The President said this yesterday at his residence in the State House while hosting the Progressive Governors Forum led by its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President alleged that while APC was working hard to retain power in the elections, “they were already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC. Our Party blended confidence with caution, we worked hard and won. Now, their over-confidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else.

They are finding it hard to convince those who supported them from outside why they are unable to beat us. “A combination of over confidence, complacency, and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?” in response to an issue raised by Bagudu, Buhari said: “An important reason I congratulate Asiwaju on winning is because the opposition got support and false hope from outside and went on to create the impression that they will win, that they will defeat us. How more wrong could anyone be?”

The President charged the Progressive Governors to stick together: “Try and keep solving problems. Be courageous to discuss them openly between yourselves. This is the best way to survive politically in Nigeria.” He thanked Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State for the infrastructure he has provided that would make life for his retirement and that of the people of the state much better, adding that the Governor of Kano had equally done the same. Bagudu said the visit was ostensibly to say “Happy Sallah” to the President and to thank him for the leadership he had given to the party and the nation. This being their first visit since the elections, they congratulated the President on the party’s victory in the presidential poll, saying: “Congratulations, your party won the presidency, a majority in the Senate and for being the leading party in the House of Representatives. These successes would not have happened without your support.