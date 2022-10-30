2023 polls: Atiku parleys with US State Department

The 2023 presidential campaign has assumed an international dimension as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, took a break from his nationwide campaign rallies and jetted out to the United States of America.

The PDP candidate has so far held three rallies in Akwa Ibom, Kaduna and Edo States, since the flag off of his campaign on October 10.

But Atiku, accompanied by the Director General of his campaign, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; his special envoy, Senator Dr. Bukola Saraki, among others, left Nigeria to America last week in what was explained as scheduled engagement with investors overseas.

A statement to that effect disclosed that “While in the US, the former Vice President is scheduled to meet with the American Chambers of Commerce, as part of his engagement with investors overseas to build an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria if he is elected as president in 2023.”

Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, later in a statement on yesterday said the PDP candidate held “a crucial meeting with officials of the US States Department in Washington a lDC” on Friday.

Ibe added that the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation with the U.S. authorities on Nigeria’s security challenges, elections and democracy.

“The meeting last night (Friday) with officials of the States Department could not have come at a better time with the terrorist threat alert by the U.S. UK and Canada and the withdrawal of its non-essential staff by the U.S Embassy in Nigeria,” Ibe quoted a source at the meeting.

According to him: “The focus of discussions were on the critical need to seek collaborative solutions to our local issues on democracy and governance, our deteriorating security and the economy.

“Most importantly, the meeting secured commitments to support for free and fair elections in Nigeria, an announcement of a sanction policy before the elections to deter anti-democratic forces, and commitments for continued partnership with Nigeria in areas of security and development.”

The US team was led by Assistant Secretary, States Department, Bureau of African Affairs, Molly Phee.

It was gathered that beyond the “scheduled engagements”, Atiku wants to prove to Nigerians that he was not on the US wanted list

Since his similar visit to America in 2018, shortly after the commencement of the 2019 presidential election campaign, the PDP candidate was not known to have visited the country, leading to speculations that he was avoiding America for some reasons.

Spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of “spreading falsehood against Atiku Abubakar,that he cannot go to America.

“As you can see, Atiku Abubakar is free to go anywhere he likes. Unlike others who go for jamboree, Atiku Abubakar was invited by the America Chambers of Commerce, to discuss the future of Nigeria, and he had a fruitful discussions with them.”

The former PDP spokesperson argued that given the role the PDP candidate played when he was vice president, “Atiku Abubakar has strong believability to change the perceptive in the 2023 presidential election.

A source, however, disclosed that the visit was a challenge to the APC candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to also visit America as Atiku has done, if he has nothing to hide.

