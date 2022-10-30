News Top Stories

2023 polls: Atiku parleys with US State Department

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The 2023 presidential campaign has assumed an international dimension as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, took a break from his nationwide campaign rallies and jetted out to the United States of America.

The PDP candidate has so far held three rallies in Akwa Ibom, Kaduna and Edo States, since the flag off of his campaign on October 10.

But Atiku, accompanied by the Director General of his campaign, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; his special envoy, Senator Dr. Bukola Saraki, among others, left Nigeria to America last week in what was explained as scheduled engagement with investors overseas.

A statement to that effect disclosed that “While in the US, the former Vice President is scheduled to meet with the American Chambers of Commerce, as part of his engagement with investors overseas to build an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria if he is elected as president in 2023.”

Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, later in a statement on yesterday said the PDP candidate held “a crucial meeting with officials of the US States Department in Washington a lDC” on Friday.

Ibe added that the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation with the U.S. authorities on Nigeria’s security challenges, elections and democracy.

“The meeting last night (Friday) with officials of the States Department could not have come at a better time with the terrorist threat alert by the U.S. UK and Canada and the withdrawal of its non-essential staff by the U.S Embassy in Nigeria,” Ibe quoted a source at the meeting.

According to him: “The focus of discussions were on the critical need to seek collaborative solutions to our local issues on democracy and governance, our deteriorating security and the economy.

“Most importantly, the meeting secured commitments to support for free and fair elections in Nigeria, an announcement of a sanction policy before the elections to deter anti-democratic forces, and commitments for continued partnership with Nigeria in areas of security and development.”

The US team was led by Assistant Secretary, States Department, Bureau of African Affairs, Molly Phee.

It was gathered that beyond the “scheduled engagements”, Atiku wants to prove to Nigerians that he was not on the US wanted list

 

Since his similar visit to America in 2018, shortly after the commencement of the 2019 presidential election campaign, the PDP candidate was not known to have visited the country, leading to speculations that he was avoiding America for some reasons.

Spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of “spreading falsehood against Atiku Abubakar,that he cannot go to America.

“As you can see, Atiku Abubakar is free to go anywhere he likes. Unlike others who go for jamboree, Atiku Abubakar was invited by the America Chambers of Commerce, to discuss the future of Nigeria, and he had a fruitful discussions with them.”

The former PDP spokesperson argued that given the role the PDP candidate played when he was vice president, “Atiku Abubakar has strong believability to change the perceptive in the 2023 presidential election.

A source, however, disclosed that the visit was a challenge to the APC candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to also visit America as Atiku has done, if he has nothing to hide.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FIRS: Nigeria rakes in N80bn from stamp duties

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

Commercial bank remits N1.2bn in July   Stamp Duties collection fetched Nigeria N80 billion yearly as against average N17 billion, N18 billion the country was earning previously, the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) has said. Its Executive Chairman, Mohammed Nami, disclosed this yesterday during a live appearance on Kaakaki, a programme of the Africa Independent […]
News

Senate passes bill to establish research bureau for Armed Forces

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, passed a bill seeking to establish the Defence Research and Development Bureau in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Also passed were the FCT Area Courts Bill and the Federal College of Education Birniwa, Jigawa State (Establishment) Bill. The bill to establish the Defence Research And Development Bureau seeks to initiate new scientific, […]
News

C’River: Stakeholders insist on zoning to avoid protest votes

Posted on Author Clement James

Key members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State have advised the leadership of the party to avoid protest votes in the 2023 election in the state by zoning the governorship tickets to a southern candidate. The members who spoke to New Telegraph after a stakeholders’ meeting in Calabar recalled that it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica