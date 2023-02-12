News

2023 polls: Atiku’s track records unequalled – Aiboni

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Chieftain of the Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Deputy Secretary, Nigerian Business Communities (NBC) for Atiku/Okowa, Barrister Sam Aiboni, has described the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, as a leader whose track records in all facets of life remain unbeatable.

Aiboni, who said this during his sensitization tour of Ikoyi and Victoria Island in the Eti – Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State recently, noted that Alhaji Atiku had not only contributed immensely to the nation’s socio – economic development, but had successfully stood against the absurdities of life and raised the bar for equity, courage, justice and peace. He explained that Nigerians won’t forget in a hurry the PDP’s achievements under the Obasanjo/Atiku administration in the areas of infrastructural and human capital initiatives as well as life transforming developmental projects through a well articulated policy direction under the supervision of Alhaji Atiku as the chairman of the government’s economic team.

The PDP chieftain noted that during the Obasanjo/Atiku administration, the Alhaji Atiku led Economic Management Team accelerated the rebuilding of a virile, strong and economically viable country, which offered Nigerians unequalled opportunities to erect enduring blocks that got quality of the people’s life elevated.

The legal practitioner said that on assessment of all the presidential candidates, none was comparable to Alhaji Atiku in his patriotism and belief in the unity of Nigeria. The legal luminary further stated that all leaders and teeming members of the PDP must have considered Alhaji Atiku’s sterling qualities of steadfastness, honesty, exemplary leadership, business acumen and proven integrity before entrusting him with the party’s presidential ticket. He, however, portrayed the PDP presidential candidate as a politician of moral courage and rectitude whose passion and dedication to the advancement of the Nigerian society were unequalled.

He said: ” We in the business world and the political class in particular and Nigerians in general are happy that Alhaji Atiku, a man with horrendous achievements and a big zest that has provided the platform for many to rest, is making himself available to serve his fatherland and we are happy to identify with him in his determination to ensure the nation’s overall development.”

 

