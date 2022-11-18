News

2023 Polls: Ballots for run-off ready – INEC

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said ballot papers for possible run-off elections in the 2023 elections have been printed.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, at a roundtable meeting with senior editors and bureau chiefs in Abuja on Friday, explained that this is to meet the 21-day period given by the Electoral Act for second election if a winner fails to emerge at the first ballot.

Okoye, who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said in the event that there was no run-off, the printed ballot papers would be destroyed immediately election petitions had been disposed off.

He, however, insisted that only the two candidates who met the requirements for run-off will participate in the second election.

Okoye explained that for a candidate to be declared winner in presidential election, the person must score the highest number of votes as well as a quarter in two-third of the states of the country.

The commissioner further gave conditions that qualify candidates to participate in the run-off.

“No one is that the candidate who scores the highest number of votes and secured 1/4 spread across the country, but not up to in the two-third states.

“The second person is the candidate who has the majority of votes in the highest number of states.

“So the constitution does not say the person who came second in the election, but the person who has majority of votes in the highest number of states,” Okoye stated.

 

 

 

Reporter

