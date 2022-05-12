News Top Stories

2023 POLLS: Buhari gives appointees eyeing elective offices 5 days to quit

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered every member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with ambition to contest elective offices to resign on or before May 16, 2022. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the Council meeting chaired by President Buhari. It would be recalled that a sizable number of ministers have obtained nomination forms from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2023 Presidential election. Those who have shown open intention to replace Buhari are: Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba. Other cabinet members running for governorship positions in their states are: Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), running for the governorship of Kebbi; Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, running for governorship position in Abia State, and Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for senatorial seat in Plateau State.

Lai Mohammed, however, clarifies that the order did not apply to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, also a cabinet member running for the same ticket of the APC to contest the presidential poll. This is because Osinbajo is not an appointee but an elected member of the Council.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Dowen: Autopsy reveals ‘chemical intoxication’ caused Oromoni’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

An autopsy report has revealed that alleged bullied pupil of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni, died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.   The autopsy was carried out by a consultant pathologist at the Central Hospital Warri, by One Dr. Clement Vhriterhire.   According to him, Sylvester […]
News

2023: Urhobo youth leaders back Okowa on power shift

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Urhobo youth leaders have thrown their weight behind Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in internal wrangling, rocking the choice of his successor within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in two years’ time. Their position, tagged, “Why Urhobo Must Take Precaution”, said the governor shouldnotbequotedoutof context in the claims and counterclaims over which part of the state should […]
News

Ugwuanyi swears in newly elected LGA Chairmen, Deputies this week

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…As govt bans Keke, Okada, Tipper-Truck in  selected communities to enhance security   Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will this Thursday swear – in the 17 local government chairmen and their deputies elected during the recently concluded LGA elections in the state.   In a statement by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica