2023 POLLS: Buhari gives appointees eyeing elective offices 5 days to quit

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered every member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with ambition to contest elective offices to resign on or before May 16, 2022. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the Council meeting chaired by President Buhari. It would be recalled that a sizable number of ministers have obtained nomination forms from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2023 Presidential election. Those who have shown open intention to replace Buhari are: Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba. Other cabinet members running for governorship positions in their states are: Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), running for the governorship of Kebbi; Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, running for governorship position in Abia State, and Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for senatorial seat in Plateau State.

Lai Mohammed, however, clarifies that the order did not apply to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, also a cabinet member running for the same ticket of the APC to contest the presidential poll. This is because Osinbajo is not an appointee but an elected member of the Council.

