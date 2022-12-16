2023 Polls: Concerns over attacks on INEC facilities

FELIX NWANERI reports on the spate of attacks on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities amid rising insecurity across the country, which poses a threat to the forthcoming 2023 general election

The forthcoming general election is billed to commence on February 25, 2023 and the various political parties and their candidates are presently criss-crossing the country, canvassing for votes. However, rising security challenges have continued to raise fears over whether the elections will hold or not.

The concern over insecurity is not out of place. From the Boko Haram insurgency ravaging the North-East to banditry and kidnapping in the North-West and North Central; farmers/ herders clash in the North Central as well as the entire South; militancy in the South-South and agitation for self-determination in the South- East, the story of Nigeria is not only a nation at war with itself but one that its corporate existence is under serious threat.

In the North-East, the Boko Haram insurgency driven by Islamic extremists has not only claimed thousands of lives and property, it has turned millions of Nigerians to refugees in their own country. Across most northern states and even neigbouring Chad, Niger Republic and Cameroon, are camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The crisis, which has lasted over a decade, has equally brought economic activities in the affected states of the geopolitical zone almost to a halt, while rebuilding efforts by the Federal Government in conjunction with donor agencies have gulped billions of naira. For the bandits ravaging the North-West, kidnapping for ransom and cattle rustling have become a lucrative industry.

In the oil-rich but impoverished South-South, sabotage of pipelines is still legendary although the federal government recently launched an onslaught on perpetrators. Separatist agitation in the South-East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other secessionist groups has not only grounded economic activities in the geopolitical zone but has also led to loss of lives and wanton destruction of infrastructure. However, the Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has repeatedly declared that it will not yield ground to those it termed “divisive elements.” According to President Buhari, “the government shall continue to deal with insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals, who constitute threat to innocent citizens across the country.”

The President has also continually directed service chiefs and heads of other security agencies to deal ruthlessly with criminal elements terrorizing Nigerians. Despite the directives and riot act by the President, the security situation persists. It is against this backdrop that concerns are being expressed over rising attacks on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities in some states of the federation less than two months to the elections. Offices of the electoral commission in Imo, Osun, Ebonyi and Ogun states, recently came under attack by arsonists.

At the last count, over 50 offices of the electoral commission have been attacked by hoodlums since 2019 across 21 states. Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, some stakeholders point the way of fifth columnists. However, it would be recalled that even the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had before now, raised the red flag over escalating insecurity in the country.

In his address to stakeholders at the second quarterly meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in May, the INEC chairman said the general security situation in the country and its impact on the electoral process is a source of concern to the electoral commission. He reiterated the concern in July, while speaking at the opening ceremony of an election security workshop with the theme: “The 2023 General Election: Enhancing National Security Capacity for a Secure and Credible Electoral Process in Nigeria,” organised by the Nigeria Police in Abuja.

He then said that though the general election is about seven months away, there was need for proactive measures to secure the entire country for it to hold peacefully. His words: “Ensuring the safety and security of voters, election personnel and materials, candidates, party agents, observers, the media and transporters are enormous. This responsibility has become more challenging in the context of the current security situation in the country. “Election preparations, deployment and implementation constitute the most extensive mobilisation that could happen in a country, whether in peace time or in war time.

In Nigeria, it involves the recruitment and training of staff and managing the logistics for their deployment to 176,846 polling units spread across 8,809 electoral wards, 774 local areas and 37 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “It also involves a projected voter population of about 95 million for the 2023 general election, which is over 20 million more than the combined voter population of the other 14 countries in West Africa. Voters will also elect candidates for 1,491 constituencies, presidential constituency, 28 governorship elections, 109 senatorial districts, 360 federal constituencies and 993 state Assembly seats.”

No doubt, the spate of attacks on INEC facilities will affect voters’ confidence ahead of the elections but the commission has continued to assure Nigerians that the polls will hold as scheduled. INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Committee on Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Festus Okoye, who gave the assurance in a recent interview, said sensitive materials to be deployed for the elections were not in the facilities recently attacked. “I just want to assure the nation that our sensitive materials are not in any of these places, where these attacks have occurred. We have secured the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other sensitive materials that will be used in the conduct of this election. Those materials are not in any of these facilities that are being attacked,” he said.

Okoye added that the electoral umpire is working closely with security agencies to forestall recurrence of attacks on its facilities. According to him security has been beefed up in INEC offices across the 36 states of the federation and in the Federal Capital Territory. He noted that security agencies are also manning strategic INEC offices in local councils in the states. He explained that the commission will replace damaged equipment, following the attacks although he was of the view that it will not come that easy. “As we move closer to the election, if these attacks persist, it may be difficult for us to replace some of the materials that have been damaged. That is why we want to get these offices secured and prevent some of these attacks.

This commission is resolved and determined to proceed with electoral business because that is what the Nigerian people want and expect us to do.” The Federal Government, on its part, has equally continued to assure Nigerians that the general election will hold and in an atmosphere devoid of violence and malpractices.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), in July, who assured Nigerians of the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to bequeath a legacy of strong democratic institutions and values, said: “The President is committed to delivering an election that is completely transparent and which will command the general acceptance of the Nigerian population. This election, as far as the President is concerned, will be devoid of, to use the Nigerian parlance, any wuruwuru.”

Monguno, who called on the security agencies to work as a team to provide a conducive environment for elections to hold, said the mandate of providing adequate security during elections rests on the shoulders of the police as the lead security agency. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who restated government’s position, said pessimistic views about the conduct of the elections were needless. He insisted that the current security challenges are not impediments to free, fair and credible polls.

“Yes it is true that some groups have been worried and concerned on whether given the state of insecurity in the country there can’t be elections next year, I can assure you there will be elections because the Nigerian government will do everything possible not just to make sure there is election but to secure the country,” he said. The Chief of Defence, General Lucky Irabor, who recently reaffirmed government’s commitment to peaceful polls, said: “We have put in place necessary contingency plans to assist the police in the 2023 general election as well as safeguard all critical national infrastructure.”

Government’s assurance, notwithstanding, some stakeholders, who spoke on the concerns over the 2023 elections, maintained that the Federal Government must address the security challenges before the polls A chieftain of the APC, Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, who warned the political leadership against concentrating only on permutations on the polls to the detriment of urgent national security concerns, said Nigerians must be alive before they can vote.

His words: “We must have a nation first before election and our people must be alive and safe first to be able to vote. Our republic is under threat, our tested ways of life pluralism, democracy and state secularism are about to be imperiled. The clock is ticking; time is running out.” As the clock ticks to the 2023 elections, it is left to be seen whether the Federal Government will rise up to the challenge and come up with drastic measures rather than mere directives, not only to halt the rampaging divisive elements, but to ensure that Nigeria’s nascent democracy is no derailed.

