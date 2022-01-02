2023 polls, contest between Kalu and Wike, says Prophet Joshua

Spirit-filled Prophet Joshua Arogun known for accuracy in prophecies and predictions has stirred the political hornets of the nation by declaring that the Chief Whip of the Senate and eminent businessman, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike will emerge candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consecutively ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Arogun, who is the General Overseer of Light of the World International Church, Lagos, made the revelation on Saturday during the cross over prayer night for 2022. He said Nigeria, despite the challenges ahead, will move forward with a man of peace who has what it takes to reunite the country and provide a peaceful atmosphere for all man and businesses.

He explained that God brings a leader the nation needs at every point in time, notwithstanding the disagreement from a few, adding that Muhammadu Buhari became President in 2015 because it was Buhari that Nigeria needed.

He also said the political tension brewing up will reduce drastically after the presidential primaries of the two major political parties Speaking to the congregation, he said, “As we are gearing towards change of government, we should expect more tension, but this tension will reduce after the two political parties pick their candidates. The Lord did not abandon this nation and there will be a strong statement from Heaven to prove it.

God in his wisdom will reunite this nation through a southerner who has what it takes to reunite the country and provide a peaceful atmosphere for all man and businesses. Speaking further, he said, “2022 is coming with a lot of challenges but we will continue to pray for you.

A lot have been revealed to me and I want you to be strong and never entertain fear. God would always provide for His people.” Prophet Joshua Arogun came to limelight when in New Year 2014, he narrated how President Goodluck Jonathan would lose election to Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that Buhari’s victory would be welcomed by Nigerians and international community because God has anointed Buhari to lead Nigeria On 1st March 2020, Prophet Arogun also released a prophecy about 2023 Presidency and President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor

Speaking during new month ministration service, he said Buhari’s successor is a former Governor from the South-East who was in prison. He said God put him in prison to preserve his life, adding that he would be released after six months

